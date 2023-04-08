Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Easter 2023: Date, significance, history, celebration of the Christian festival

Easter 2023: According to the New Testament of the Bible, Easter happens three days after the crucifixion of Jesus by Romans and culminates in the “Passion of Christ”. This event commences with a 40-day period of fasting called Lent and culminates in the Holy Week.

Unlike Christmas, the Christian festival of Easter has no fixed date. It is a day of eating and celebration during which people attend religious services, decorate and distribute Easter eggs, and play traditional Easter activities.

Easter 2023 Date:

This year, the Christian community around the world will celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 9.

Easter 2023 Significance

The day celebrates the return of Christ, who offered himself as a sacrifice for humanity's sins. The resurrection establishes him as God's genuine son, having vanquished evil and death before rising to heaven.

Easter signifies the conclusion of Christ’s Passion, beginning with Lent and culminating with Holy Week, which includes Holy Thursday (also known as Maundy Thursday, which commemorates Jesus' Last Supper with his 12 Apostles), Good Friday (the day of Jesus' crucifixion), and finally Easter Sunday.

Easter 2023 History:

The New Testament of the Bible tells how Jesus was put in jail by the Romans because he said he was the “Son of God”. This is where Easter comes from. The Roman emperor Pontius Pilate then gave him a sentence of death by crucifixion. Easter is three days after the day Jesus rose from the dead. The Jewish holiday of Passover is also tied to this day.

Easter 2023 Celebration:

People prefer to overspend on Easter since it follows 40 days of fasting. Colorful chocolate-filled eggs are exchanged, and children receive chocolate eggs from the Easter Bunny, along with engaging in Easter egg hunts and other enjoyable pastimes.

Several churches begin Easter celebrations in the late hours of Saturday with an Easter Vigil, a religious ceremony. There are also non-religious events, which include the tradition of Easter eggs, which signify fertility and birth, as well as the Easter bunny, who brings chocolates and sweets to children on Sunday morning.

