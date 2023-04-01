Death Diving: What is this newest trend and should you try it?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Death Diving: what is this newest trend?

Social media trends have always been popular, covering topics such as beauty and fitness. However, there are occasions when social media brings us something that is entirely unexpected. One such recent trend on social media that is gaining popularity is 'death diving’.

The trend of 'death diving' involves diving into clear blue waters from an immense height with a belly flop, in contrast to the conventional style of diving. This dangerous trend has gained popularity amongst individuals who share their experiences on social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube. Videos showing people jumping from significant heights have gone viral, leading to the global spread of this trend.

The sport of death diving, also known as Dodsing, originated in Norway. The Dodsing Federation is responsible for monitoring and regulating this activity, setting guidelines, rules, and world rankings. Since 2008, the Dodsing World Championships have been held every August. Training institutes and coaching services are available for those interested in learning and practising this sport.

Although the videos of death diving can be quite unnerving, it is important to note that many of the participants are professional athletes rather than thrill-seekers with a death wish. The sport originated in Norway in the early 1970s as a way for men to display their abilities and impress women. However, it is recommended that this activity be performed under the supervision of professionals and after proper training to ensure safety.

The breathtaking videos of death diving have captivated many people around the world, receiving millions of views on social media platforms like TikTok. For those interested in experiencing this extreme adventure sport, here are some safe places in India to try it out:

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Krang Suri Falls at Jowai in Meghalaya

Bicholim, Goa

Sanapur Lake at Hampi, Karnataka

Marble Rock site at Bhedaghat in Madhya Pradesh

While deep diving can be an exciting and rewarding experience, it also carries risks, such as decompression sickness and nitrogen narcosis. Proper training and safety measures should always be taken before attempting to deep dive.

