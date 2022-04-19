Combat stress, improve sleep with Aromatherapy; try these recipes at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Combat stress, improve sleep with Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy immediately strikes a nerve within us quite literally, for the most, it seems a familiar place but lost in memory and for the remaining it still remains a mystery as to how to use it correctly. It can have the effect of curing insomnia related to stress and even act as an aphrodisiac for a few. Available in different range be it Bath salts, candles, Diffusers and even online platform to promote the relaxing effect on us.

How it works

Essential oils can be used in two methods, one of which is via breath and the other is through skin application. As for the first method of inhalation, the essential oil can be used as a room spray or diffuser and others to be applied in diluted form on the skin.

Benefits

Not only does it provide you with a spa-like after-effect but also ensures a drop in medical treatments. The health benefits it has on our mind, body, and soul are numerous viz:

1) Reduction in cortisol and perception of stress and stress hormone

2) Helps in sleep pattern and deep state of sleep

3) Helps in dementia, lungs capacity and even snoring issues

4) Lavender can help promote the sleep state of infants and even adults.

Best Recipes to try:

These recipes can help you feel calmer and peaceful and can be adjusted as per need case of the diffuser can double the water quantity and in the case of skin, the application can use any base or carrier oil such as coconut, Grapefruit or olive oil, etc. These recipes can be used on daily basis too:

De-stress Body spray:

2 drops lavender

1 drop bergamot

1 drop Frankincense

60 ml distilled water

Linen & Pillow Spray:

3 drops Lavender

2 drops of chamomile

1 drop Ylang- Ylang

60 ml distilled water.

Uplifting Body Spray

2 drops of peppermint

1 drop of germanium

1 drop of eucalyptus

60 ml of distilled water.

Rest & Relax Spray

4 drop Lavender

2 drops sandalwood

2 drops of clary sage

60 ml distilled water.

The bottom line- An extensive research has been made on essential oil which helps in stress-reducing properties and helps combat stress and improve sleep and balance your stress level and mood during a meditation session but not replace professional health care advice.

(By Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar)