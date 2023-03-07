Choti Holi 2023: Shubh Mahurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and all you need to know about Holika Dahan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Choti Holi 2023

Choti Holi or Holika Dehan: The festival of colours begins the night before Holi with devotees lighting the Holika bonfire, which symbolises the victory of good over evil. According to Hindus, the demoness Holika was burned into ashes on Holika Dahan. Holika, the sister of demon King Hiranyakashipu, tried to burn Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Prahlad prayed to God and he was saved from Holika. Holika Dahan, also known as Holika Deepak or Chhoti Holi, should be performed during Pradosh Kaal (which begins after dusk) and Purnimasi Tithi.

Choti Holi 2023: Significance

Holi has special significance in Hinduism. This festival of happiness and colours is celebrated on the full moon day of Phalgun Shukla Paksha. According to religious belief, fasting after bathing and donating on the day of Phalgun Purnima destroys the sorrows of man and Lord Vishnu has special blessings on him.

Auspicious time for Holika Dahan

The auspicious time for Holika Dahan is going to be from 6:24 pm to 8:51 pm on March 7. The full moon date will start on March 6 at 4:17 pm, and will end on March 7 at 6:10 pm. Bhadra Pooncha Muhurta will be from 12:43 to 2:01. And Bhadra will be there from 4.17 pm on March 6 to 5.13 am on March 7.

Choti Holi 2023: Puja Vidhi

After doing all the work, take a bath. Next, sit facing east or north in the place where Holika is worshipped. Now make idols of Holika and Prahlad with cow dung. Also worship Holika with Roli, Akshat, flowers, raw cotton, turmeric, moong, sweet batashe, gulal, color, seven types of grains, wheat earrings, dishes made on Holi, raw cotton, a lota water dessert etc. Do it. Along with this, worship Lord Narasimha as well. Holi parikrama should be done after worship, along with barley or wheat earrings, gram, moong, rice, coconut, sugarcane, batashe etc. should be put in Holi.

Puja Samagri

Idols of Holika and Prahlad made of cow dung, flower garlands, Ganga water, sweet batashe, colors, abir, sweets, flowers, roli sandalwood, raw yarn, turmeric, moong, dishes made on Holi, seven types of grains and wheat.

