Choti Holi 2023: Best Wishes, Greetings, HD Images, Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages & Facebook Status

Choti Holi or Holika Dahan is observed a day before the main Holi festival. This year it is being celebrated on 7 March 2023. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show in not just India but also abroad as it marks the beginning of the spring season. People bid goodbye to the harsh winters and celebrate the victory of good over evil. On Holika Dahan, people along with their friends and relatives gather around a bonfire and celebrate by singing various songs and rhymes, dancing and performing parikrama of Holika Dahan.

According to Hindus, the demoness Holika was burned into ashes on Holika Dahan. Holika, the sister of demon King Hiranyakashipu, tried to burn Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Prahlad prayed to God and he was saved from Holika.

During the festive spirits, it becomes important for everyone to send good wishes to each other. Here with some best wishes, HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and Facebook statuses that you can either upload or send to your closed ones.

Choti Holi 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings

Let the colours of Holi spread happiness, joy, peace and love all around. Wishing you a blessed Choti Holi 2020!

With Holi comes a lot of joy and happiness. It also brings delicious gujiyas and sweets. Happy Choti Holi!

May God brighten up your life with the beautiful and joyous colours of the universe. Wishing you a very Happy Choti Holi.

May God paint the canvas of your life with the colours of love, happiness, prosperity, and good health. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Choti Holi.

Wishing you a very Happy Choti Holi filled with sweet moments and colourful memories to happiness with love and care.

Burn all the negativity in life and bring only positivity. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Choti Holi.

Choti Holi 2023: Images, Wallpapers, WhatsApp & Facebook Status

