Bhai Dooj 2023 on November 14 or 15? Correct date, time here

The festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated two days after Diwali i.e. on the second date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Like Rakshabandhan, this festival is also very special for the bond of brothers and sisters. This festival of Bhaiya Dooj is also called Bhai Tika, and Yama Dwitiya. On this day, sisters apply Roli and Akshat on their brother's forehead and wish for a long life. This year, there is confusion among people regarding the exact date of Bhai Dooj. In such a situation, let us know when is the festival of Bhai Dooj this year.

Will Bhai Dooj be celebrated on November 14, 2023?

According to the Hindu Panchang, the worship time of Bhai Dooj is from 01:10 PM to 03:19 PM on November 14, 2023. Shobhan Yog is also being formed on Bhai Dooj, which is considered very auspicious. However, in the Hindu religion, any festival is celebrated only on Udaya Tithi. In such a situation, according to Udaya Tithi, the festival of Bhai Dooj is falling on November 15, 2023. The auspicious time to celebrate this festival with your brother is from 10.45 am to 12.05 pm on the second date.

Bhai Dooj Puja Vidhi

Mythological belief is that on this day Yama had gone to his sister Yamuna's house for food. In such a situation, brothers should go to their sister's in-laws house. Whereas unmarried girls should apply tilak to their brothers at home. On the day of Bhai Dooj, first of all, one must meditate and worship Lord Ganesha. To do the brother's Tilak, first, prepare a plate, keep Roli, Akshat, and Gola in it, then after applying the Tilak, give the Gola to your brother. Then serve your brother his favorite food. After that, the brother should take blessings from his sister and give her some gifts.

