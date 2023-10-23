Basundi to Sheera: 5 home-made sweets you must try this Dussehra

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Dussehra is celebrated the day after the end of the nine-day-long Shardiya Navratri

Dussehra festival, symbolising the victory of good over evil, will be celebrated on October 24 this year. Every year Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of Ashwin Shukla. According to mythological belief, Lord Shri Ram got victory over King Ravan on this day. Dussehra is considered a major festival in the Hindu religion. The festival of Dussehra is celebrated the day after the end of the nine-day-long Shardiya Navratri and is celebrated to commemorate the victory over Ravan. This festival is also called Vijay Dashami.

Sweets are often prepared at home to celebrate Dussehra. If you also want to sweeten everyone's mouth with homemade sweets instead of market sweets, then you can try your hand at the following five sweet dishes.

Kesar Shrikhand

Kesar Shrikhand is a very liked sweet dish among Indian sweet dishes. The flavor of cardamom in Shrikhand further enhances its taste. Shrikhand, prepared with the help of curd and sugar, is very popular in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and other states.

Basundi

Everyone likes the taste of Gujarat's famous sweet dish Basundi. On the special occasion of Dussehra, you can make Basundi to sweeten the mouth of your loved ones. To make Basundi, milk is boiled thoroughly and then sugar is added.

Singhara Sheera

If someone is fasting on the day of Dussehra, his mouth can be sweetened by making Singhara Sheera. It is prepared from water chestnut flour (singhara atta), desi ghee, and sugar and is quite tasty.

Badam-Makhana Kheer

Badam-Makhana Kheer prepared from dry fruits is not only delicious but is also very nutritious. Almond Makhana Kheer can be made especially to celebrate Dussehra.

Malpua

There is no dearth of people who like the taste of Malpua dipped in desi ghee. To make it, flour, rava, sugar, and milk are used. This sweet dish is made extensively in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

