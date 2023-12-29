Ayurveda Detox Plan: Ancient healing tips to help one recover naturally post-New Year celebration

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ancient healing tips to help one recover naturally post-New Year celebration.

Every year at the end of the year, we celebrate by indulging in a variety of seasonal treats that begin with the arrival of Christmas and conclude with the start of the New Year. In the spirit of celebration during this season, we ultimately wind up flooding our systems with an excessive amount of undesired food and beverages.

So here we can consider signing up for an Ayurveda Detox Plan for the post-New Year celebrations.

Post the festivities the common aftermath one might face are gastric issues such as stomach reversions and bloating, due to pollution lung congestion and breathing issues. How to detox after these Celebrations is very important and for both the above-mentioned issues, an ideal solution is a full-on traditional curative Ayurveda detox plan, which note is not just for cleansing the body but also the mind too.

Further, as the season changes and Winter sets in, one has to encounter and deal with the dry cold weather known as "Hemant Ritu" which is also the period when the body's strength starts working to recover and rebuild itself. The Ritucharya (seasonal guidelines) doshas (vata, pitta, kapha) are responsible for a person's physiological, mental, and emotional health.

Cold weather results in dry, cracked skin, and heels, stiffness in muscles and joints and dehydration. The Ayurveda detox plan has an extensive lineup of seasonal guidelines to address all of these. These seasonal guidelines can assist one to connect with nature to detox and promote good health. During Hemanta Ritu, the digestive fire is revoked which could aggravate digestive problems as according to Ritucharya the Pitta Dosha is the power of digestion and metabolism in the body.

The Ayurveda detox plan by Dr Subash.S. Markande, Consulting Ayurveda Physician, CGH Earth Wellness is culled from a wide range of ancient healing practices to help one recover naturally; below are the basic guidelines:

Abhyanga

The hectic week and excess partying during the festivities leave one physically tired. During this tiring time, a hot oil massage can do wonders. Abhyanga is a warm oil massage, from the scalp to the feet that can exceedingly rejuvenate your body and mind. It is the best skincare routine too. Some Abhyanga methods also nourish and stimulate your body's inner and outer organs, as the oil seeps into the tissues of the body to release the accumulated toxins and expel them out through the gut.

Detoxifying the system

After spending a whole week dining and drinking on festive cuisine it is bound to affect your digestive system adversely. Since this Celebration marks the beginning of new resolutions including regaining your health it also means that you now need to consider detoxifying your digestive system. To do this effectively it must be done in a scientific and planned manner; for which one needs to plan a daily schedule that will slow down your system. Below are a few suggestions:

Avoid oily, spicy, cheesy, fermented foodsConsume lightly cooked/steamed food to rekindle the appetite at fruits instead of drinking them as juices- will juice up your inside seat soaked dry fruits and nuts, twice a day at less to avoid feeling bloatedAvoid processed foods which are high in salt and sugar night avoid green, leafy vegetables as they can result in heavy bloatingPlan & aim to have dinner between 7-8 pm and sleep by 9-10 pm

Physical Exercise is an essential part Ayurveda Detox Plan

After taking a week's break from your regular exercise regimen for the Xmas and New Year celebrations, it is time to start warming up again. Begin with short sessions of physical exercise. The Ayurveda detox plan includes daily Yoga and meditation which together can help one maintain a healthy lifestyle. Ideally should be done in the morning.

Questions on the Ayurveda Detox Plan:

How long does it take to detox your body?

It nearly takes a few days to one week to detox your body. Sometimes, it can take longer than expected as it depends on the body functioning of every individual since we all have different body types.

What is the best drink to improve your system functions?

Boiled Water. There is no better thing than a regular intake of boiled water. It not only improves digestion but also aids in keeping the internal channels of your body clean and strong. A few other flavoured drinks which can be tried are Cumin, coriander, ginger, Amla and Triphala water with food.

What should one eat on a 3-day detox?

Consume Rice Ganji, Rasam, Khichadi, Soft Rice and Dal - keep it simple non-oily and non-spicy. Every year marks an embracement of new resolutions to make our life a better one. One such resolution which should be made and achieved to make a mark in the status is achieving optimal health.

(With IANS Inputs)

