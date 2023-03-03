Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Delhi after three years, to take part in various events

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SRISRI Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Delhi

Humanitarian, peace ambassador and founder of the Art of Living, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will be in Delhi from 2-5 March meeting various stakeholders from the civil society. Gurudev has also been invited to address students and faculties at different academic institutions. He will meet and interact with over 1800 students, professors and administrators at IIT Delhi on 'Excellence through Inner Peace and Outer Dynamism.' At an event being hosted by Delhi University, Gurudev will preside over the event as chief guest and will speak on meditation and mental health. The event will be attended by the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar.

On 5th March, Gurudev will address more than five thousand Art of Living Happiness Program graduates on the secrets to a happy, dynamic and contented life.

Thousands await to listen to Gurudev decipher the timeless text of Vigyan Bhairav—a remarkable ancient text that, with guidance, opens doors to an expanded reality of the higher self. Vigyan refers to science or higher knowledge, and Bhairav is a connection with the universal spirit, where knowledge is received without obstruction.

