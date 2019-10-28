Guru Peyarchi Palangal 2019: Date and significance

Guru Peyarchi Palangal will occur on 28 October

Guru Peyarchi 2019 will fall on October 28 this year. Guru Peyarchi occurs when the Jupiter planet moves from one zodiac sign into another completing its stay period. According to India Astrology, Jupiter (Guru) which is known as the planet of knowledge, wisdom, and fortune, marriage is the most auspicious planet among all the 9 planets. Jupiter takes 12 years to complete its full cycle of 12 years where it stays almost a year each of the total 12 Zodiac signs and then moves to the next.

Southern Part of India marks this change in Jupiter’s position with Special Pooja. Devotees believe that offering prayers to lord during this period brings good luck and fortune in their life. According to Tamil beliefs, if Guru (Jupiter) will bestow its kindness on you, you will be free from all forms of negativities and move forward in life with success in things you do.

This year's Guru Peyarchi on October 28 will mark Jupiter's transition from Zodiac sign Scorpio to Sagittarius.

According to the Indian Astrology if Guru or Jupiter comes to the 4th, 7th or 10th houses of your zodiac then you would be blessed with much wealth. If it is in your 12th house, then also this would result in a wealthy position for the native. Changes in the position of Jupiter affect human life.

Last Year Jupiter changed its position to Scorpio from Libra on October 11 and now after a year of its stay in Scorpio, it's moving to Sagittarius sun sign.