Coronavirus scare in India: Reality check by doctors, watch videos

The sudden panic over the spread of coronavirus has increased among people in India. Before you jump to any conclusions, here's the reality check behind the Coronavirus scare in India.

New Delhi Published on: March 04, 2020 20:31 IST
At a time when coronavirus scare has gripped the nation, it is utmost necessary to know about the reality about the deadly disease. A total of 28 coronavirus cases has been tested positive in India till now out of which 3 people from Kerela have been cured. The outbreak of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which has killed over 1000 people alone in China, has widely spread in countries North Korea, Iran, and Italy. In such a situation, panic among the people in India is increasing day-by-day. How should you deal with the Coronavirus scare? India TV brings a special segment where six expert doctors talk about the overall scenario and what should and what shouldn't be done in such a situation. In short, we bring to you a complete reality check on the increasing coronavirus scare in India.

