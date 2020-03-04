Coronavirus scare in India: Reality check by doctors, watch videos

Image Source : TWITTER Coronavirus scare in India: Reality check by doctors, watch video

At a time when coronavirus scare has gripped the nation, it is utmost necessary to know about the reality about the deadly disease. A total of 28 coronavirus cases has been tested positive in India till now out of which 3 people from Kerela have been cured. The outbreak of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which has killed over 1000 people alone in China, has widely spread in countries North Korea, Iran, and Italy. In such a situation, panic among the people in India is increasing day-by-day. How should you deal with the Coronavirus scare? India TV brings a special segment where six expert doctors talk about the overall scenario and what should and what shouldn't be done in such a situation. In short, we bring to you a complete reality check on the increasing coronavirus scare in India.