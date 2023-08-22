World Plant Milk Day 2023: Almond to Oat, 5 vegan milk for lactose intolerant people

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK lactose intolerant people must try these vegan milk.

Today marks World Plant Milk Day, a day to celebrate the many delicious and nutritious vegan milk options available to lactose-intolerant people. From almond milk to oat milk, vegan milk is becoming increasingly popular as more people turn to plant-based diets for health, environmental, and ethical reasons.

Here we have mentioned five of the most delicious vegan milk that you can enjoy on World Plant Milk Day. Whether you are looking for a creamy smoothie base or something to pour over your cereal in the morning, these five options are sure to satisfy you.

Almond Milk

Almond milk is one of the most popular plant-based milk on the market today. It's made from ground almonds and filtered water, and it's incredibly creamy and delicious. Almond milk is also a great source of calcium, vitamin D, and iron. It's also low in calories and carbohydrates, making it a great option for those watching their weight.

Oat Milk

Oat milk is another popular choice for plant-based milk. It's made from oats and water, and it has a creamy texture and nutty flavour. Oat milk is high in fibre, calcium, vitamin D, and iron. It's also low in calories and carbohydrates. Oat milk can be used in a variety of recipes or enjoyed by itself as a refreshing beverage.

Coconut Milk

Coconut milk is a great option for those looking for an exotic flavour. It's made from coconut flesh and water, and it has a slightly sweet taste and creamy texture. Coconut milk is also high in calcium, magnesium, potassium, and iron. Plus, it's low in calories and carbohydrates. Coconut milk is perfect for making smoothies or adding richness to sauces or curries.

Hemp Milk

Hemp milk is another delicious vegan milk option that is becoming increasingly popular. Hemp milk is made from hemp seeds and water, and it has a creamy texture with a slightly nutty flavour. Hemp milk is high in protein, calcium, iron, and potassium. Plus, it's low in calories and carbohydrates. Hemp milk can be used in smoothies or poured over cereal or oatmeal for a delicious breakfast treat.

Soy Milk

Soy milk is made from soaked soybeans that are blended with water until smooth. Soy milk has a slightly sweet flavour with a creamy texture. Soy milk is high in protein and calcium, as well as other essential vitamins and minerals like phosphorus and vitamin E. Plus, it's low in calories and carbohydrates. Soy milk can be enjoyed by itself or used as a base for smoothies or other recipes.

So there you have it, five delicious vegan milks that you can enjoy on World Plant Milk Day 2023! From almond to oat milk, there are plenty of plant-based options available for those who are lactose intolerant. So enjoy your favourite vegan milks today and they are sure to satisfy your taste bud.

Read More Lifestyle News