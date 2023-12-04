Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sweet Potato to Cocoa: Include THESE food items in your diet to beat winter blues

The winter season has arrived. Some people find this weather quite pleasant, while for others it can cause depression. Depression caused by any season is called seasonal affective disorder. This usually occurs in the winter and autumn seasons. Because of this, you may be in a bad mood or feel very tired. Some food items can help you in fighting this. Let us know which food items can help in improving your mood.

Sweet potato: In winter, it is often eaten roasted or any dish made from it is eaten. Eating this removes fiber deficiency in the body, which reduces emotional eating caused by seasonal disorders. This happens because it keeps your stomach full for a long time, due to which there is no craving for food.

In winter, it is often eaten roasted or any dish made from it is eaten. Eating this removes fiber deficiency in the body, which reduces emotional eating caused by seasonal disorders. This happens because it keeps your stomach full for a long time, due to which there is no craving for food. Cocoa: As soon as you drink hot chocolate in winter, you might feel that your mood suddenly improves. This happens because of the cocoa present in it. Polyphenols are found in cocoa, which can help you in improving your mood.

As soon as you drink hot chocolate in winter, you might feel that your mood suddenly improves. This happens because of the cocoa present in it. Polyphenols are found in cocoa, which can help you in improving your mood. Berries : By including fruits like strawberries and blueberries in your diet, you will find that your mood has improved than before. This happens because it increases the amount of serotonin, which is a happy hormone. Because of this, we start feeling better and happy.

: By including fruits like strawberries and blueberries in your diet, you will find that your mood has improved than before. This happens because it increases the amount of serotonin, which is a happy hormone. Because of this, we start feeling better and happy. Green vegetables: Eating green vegetables is not only beneficial for our health, but it is also very beneficial for our mood. Vitamin B is found in these, which helps in improving our mood. Due to a deficiency of Vitamin B, problems like mood swings can occur.

Eating green vegetables is not only beneficial for our health, but it is also very beneficial for our mood. Vitamin B is found in these, which helps in improving our mood. Due to a deficiency of Vitamin B, problems like mood swings can occur. Carrot: As soon as winter comes, the first thing we feel like eating is carrot halwa. This delicious vegetable can help you reduce seasonal depression. By eating this, there is no deficiency of beta-carotene in our body, which helps in improving the mood.

Also Read: Animal Day 3 Collection: Ranbir Kapoor starrer creates havoc at box office, enters 200 crore club

Read More Lifestyle News