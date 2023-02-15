Saffron, Rose Petals and others: Know 7 treasured Indian spices that create magic in kitchen

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know these seven treasured Indian spices to create magic in your kitchen

Spice is the flavour of life, and life revolves around delicious food. India offers a variety of delectable dishes with distinct textures and unforgettable taste. With the most prized, aromatic Indian spices, each dish has the best flavor possible. Here are the most treasured Indian spices that cook magic in Indian kitchens.

Saffron: The most expensive Indian spice, kesar has a mildly floral and honey-like flavor and aroma that is earthy and grassy. It blends sweet and savory flavors while imparting an eye-catching golden hue to any dish it is used in.

Dried rose petals: In the Mughal emperors' royal kitchens, they were employed as flavorings and as garnish. Foods like gulab jamun, ice cream, and kulfi go particularly well with their sweet scent.

Mathania chili: The little region of Mathania is special to Jodhpur as it produces unique, bright red-colored chilies. With peculiar spiciness, color, texture, and aroma, these red chilies are treasured. They are employed in the preparation of classic Rajasthani meals like Ker Sangri and Laal Maas.

White cardamom (Elaichi): The "queen of spices" looks like a chickpea and has a softer flavor and a plumper shape. The earthy-flavored spice held a significant place in royal meals to mildly enhance the flavor.

Sandalwood powder (Chandan): It has a distinctively delicate, precious-wood fragrance. It was a vital component in the original Galouti kebab recipe from Awadhi cuisine. Sherbats, teas, and baked goods can also be prepared with sandalwood powder.

Kalpasi: This lichen species, called patthar ke phool or dagad phool, is frequently used as a spice in India. Both Maharashtra's goda masala and Lucknow's potli masala contain kalpasi, which is a plant that grows on rocks and trees.

Kapok buds: Known as "moggu" in Marathi, they resemble a clove. However, the flavour falls between black pepper and mustard. They are commonly used in the South. In Karnataka, they are used to make "bisi bele bhaat."

