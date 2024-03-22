Rose to Kesar Thandai: 5 mouth-watering thandai recipes to amp up your Holi celebration

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 mouth-watering thandai recipes to amp up your Holi celebration

Holi, the festival of colours, is incomplete without indulging in the refreshing and traditional drink called thandai. This delicious concoction not only helps beat the heat but also adds a festive touch to the celebrations. While the classic thandai recipe is always a hit, why not elevate your Holi experience with some unique and flavourful variations? This Holi, delight your guests and family with these innovative thandai recipes that offer a modern twist to the traditional drink. Whether you prefer the classic flavour or want to experiment with new variations, these recipes are sure to add an extra splash of joy to your festive celebrations. Here are five tantalising thandai recipes that will surely amp up your Holi celebration this year.

Kesar Thandai

Ingredients:

1-litre full-fat milk

2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 cup almonds, blanched and peeled

1/4 cup unsalted pistachios, blanched and peeled

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 tablespoon melon seeds

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

A pinch of saffron strands

Method:

Blend almonds, pistachios, poppy seeds, melon seeds, peppercorns, and fennel seeds into a fine paste.

Boil milk, add sugar, and the prepared paste. Mix well.

Add cardamom powder and saffron soaked in milk. Simmer for 5-8 mins.

Remove from heat, cool, and serve with ice cubes.

Classic Thandai

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons almonds

1 tablespoon cashews

1 tablespoon pistachios

1 tablespoon melon seeds

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

1/4 teaspoon saffron strands

Sugar to taste

Ice cubes

Method:

Soak almonds, cashews, pistachios, melon seeds, poppy seeds, and fennel seeds in water for a few hours or overnight.

Drain the soaked nuts and seeds and blend them into a smooth paste.

In a blender, mix the nut paste with milk, cardamom powder, saffron strands, and sugar until well combined.

Strain the mixture to remove any coarse particles.

Serve chilled with ice cubes garnished with a few saffron strands and chopped nuts.

Rose Thandai

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons almonds

1 tablespoon cashews

1 tablespoon dried rose petals

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

1/4 teaspoon saffron strands

Sugar to taste

Ice cubes

Method:

Soak almonds, cashews, dried rose petals, poppy seeds, and fennel seeds in water for a few hours or overnight.

Drain the soaked ingredients and blend them into a smooth paste.

Mix the nut and rose paste with milk, cardamom powder, saffron strands, and sugar until well combined.

Strain the mixture to remove any coarse particles.

Serve chilled with ice cubes garnished with a few dried rose petals.

Mango Thandai

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons almonds

1 tablespoon cashews

1 ripe mango, peeled and chopped

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

Sugar to taste

Ice cubes

Method:

Soak almonds, cashews, poppy seeds, and fennel seeds in water for a few hours or overnight.

Drain the soaked nuts and seeds and blend them into a smooth paste along with chopped mango.

Mix the mango-nut paste with milk, cardamom powder, and sugar until well combined.

Strain the mixture to remove any coarse particles.

Serve chilled with ice cubes garnished with a slice of mango.

Pista Thandai

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons almonds

1 tablespoon cashews

2 tablespoons pistachios

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

Sugar to taste

Ice cubes

Method:

Soak almonds, cashews, pistachios, poppy seeds, and fennel seeds in water for a few hours or overnight.

Drain the soaked nuts and seeds and blend them into a smooth paste.

Mix the pistachio-nut paste with milk, cardamom powder, and sugar until well combined.

Strain the mixture to remove any coarse particles.

Serve chilled with ice cubes garnished with chopped pistachios.

