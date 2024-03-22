Baked Samosas to Sugar-Free Thandai, 5 diabetic-friendly recipes for a healthy, happy Holi 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 diabetic-friendly recipes for a healthy, happy Holi 2024

Holi, the festival of colours, is a time for joy, celebration, and of course, delicious food. However, for those managing diabetes, it can be a challenging time to navigate through tempting sweets and treats. But fret not! We've got you covered with five diabetic-friendly recipes that will make your Holi celebrations both healthy and happy. With these delicious and nutritious dishes, from baked samosas to sugar-free thandai, you can celebrate the festival of colors with joy and good health, without worrying about your blood sugar levels. Wishing you all a very Happy and Healthy Holi 2024!

Baked Samosas

Ingredients: Whole wheat flour, boiled potatoes, green peas, ginger, green chilies, coriander leaves, cumin seeds, and spices.

Method: Prepare a dough using whole wheat flour. For the filling, mash boiled potatoes and mix them with cooked green peas, finely chopped ginger, green chilies, coriander leaves, cumin seeds, and spices of your choice. Stuff this mixture into small circles of dough and bake until golden brown. Serve hot with mint chutney.

Fruit Chaat

Ingredients: Assorted fruits (such as apple, pear, orange, kiwi, grapes), chaat masala, lemon juice, and a sprinkle of black salt.

Method: Chop the fruits into bite-sized pieces and mix them in a bowl. Add a dash of chaat masala, a squeeze of lemon juice, and a pinch of black salt for that tangy flavor. Toss well and serve chilled.

Grilled Paneer Tikka

Ingredients: Paneer cubes, bell peppers, onions, yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, and spices like cumin powder, coriander powder, and red chili powder.

Method: Marinate paneer cubes, bell peppers, and onions in a mixture of yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, and spices. Thread them onto skewers and grill until they are cooked and slightly charred. Garnish with lemon wedges and serve hot.

Quinoa Salad

Ingredients: Quinoa, assorted vegetables (like cucumber, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes), black beans, lemon juice, olive oil, and fresh herbs.

Method: Cook quinoa according to package instructions and let it cool. In a bowl, toss cooked quinoa with chopped vegetables, black beans, lemon juice, olive oil, and fresh herbs like parsley or mint. Season with salt and pepper to taste. This refreshing salad is packed with nutrients and flavour.

Sugar-Free Thandai

Ingredients: Almonds, cashews, pistachios, melon seeds, poppy seeds, saffron, cardamom powder, low-fat milk, and a sugar substitute.

Method: Soak almonds, cashews, pistachios, melon seeds, and poppy seeds in water for a few hours. Grind them into a smooth paste along with saffron and cardamom powder. Mix this paste with low-fat milk and a sugar substitute. Chill the thandai mixture and serve cold, garnished with a few strands of saffron.

