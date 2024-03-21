Holi 2024: Gujiya to Thandai, 5 traditional Holi recipes that will make you drool

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Holi 2024: 5 traditional Holi recipes

As the vibrant festival of colours, Holi approaches, it's time to gear up for a celebration filled with joy, laughter, and of course, delicious food! No Holi celebration is complete without indulging in traditional homemade delicacies that tantalise the taste buds and add to the festive spirit. So, gather your loved ones, don your brightest colours, and embark on a culinary journey filled with flavours, laughter, and unforgettable memories. This year, why not add a twist to your festive food cravings with these five traditional Holi recipes that are sure to make you drool

Gujiya

A quintessential Holi treat, Gujiya is a sweet dumpling filled with a mixture of khoya (milk solids), dry fruits, and coconut, and then deep-fried to golden perfection. The crispy outer shell combined with the luscious filling makes it an irresistible delight for both young and old alike.

Puran Poli

Hailing from Maharashtra, Puran Poli is a sweet flatbread stuffed with a mixture of cooked lentils (usually chana dal), and jaggery, and flavoured with cardamom and nutmeg. It is typically served with a dollop of ghee (clarified butter) and is a must-have delicacy during Holi festivities.

Bhang Pakoras

For those looking to add an extra zing to their Holi celebrations, Bhang Pakoras are the perfect choice. Made with besan (gram flour) batter mixed with chopped spinach, potatoes, and a dash of bhang (cannabis paste), these crispy fritters pack a punch of flavour and are guaranteed to elevate your festive mood.

Thandai

Beat the heat of Holi with a refreshing glass of Thandai. This traditional Indian beverage is a blend of milk, nuts, and aromatic spices like saffron, cardamom, and fennel seeds, sweetened with sugar or honey. Garnished with a sprinkle of rose petals, Thandai is not only a delicious drink but also has a cooling effect on the body.

Ras Malai

End your Holi feast on a sweet note with Ras Malai, a decadent Indian dessert that consists of soft, spongy cottage cheese dumplings soaked in creamy, cardamom-infused milk syrup. Garnished with chopped nuts and saffron strands, every bite of this heavenly treat is pure bliss.

