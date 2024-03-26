Rose Lassi to Hibiscus Lemonade: 5 edible flower recipes from India to bring Spring to your plate

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 edible flower recipes from India to try this Spring

As spring blooms and nature awakens, it's time to celebrate the vibrant colours and flavours that come with the season. One delightful way to do so is by incorporating edible flowers into your culinary creations. India, with its rich culinary heritage, offers a treasure trove of edible flowers that not only add visual appeal but also delightful flavours and aromas to your springtime meals. Here are five simple yet delightful recipes featuring edible flowers from India to bring the essence of spring to your plate.

Gulkand Rose Lassi

Ingredients:

1 cup yogurt

2 tablespoons Gulkand (rose petal jam)

1 tablespoon honey

A few strands of saffron (optional)

Edible rose petals for garnish

Method:

In a blender, combine yogurt, Gulkand, honey, and saffron.

Blend until smooth and creamy.

Pour into glasses and garnish with edible rose petals. Serve chilled.

Hibiscus Infused Lemonade

Ingredients:

2 cups water

1/4 cup dried hibiscus flowers

1/4 cup sugar

Juice of 2 lemons

Lemon slices and fresh mint leaves for garnish

Method:

In a saucepan, bring water to a boil and add dried hibiscus flowers and sugar.

Simmer for 5-7 minutes until the sugar is dissolved and the water is infused with the hibiscus flavour.

Remove from heat, strain, and let it cool.

In a pitcher, combine hibiscus-infused water with lemon juice.

Serve over ice, garnished with lemon slices and fresh mint leaves.

Paneer and Marigold Flower Tikka

Ingredients:

200g paneer, cut into cubes

1/4 cup yogurt

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

Marigold flower petals (separated)

Method:

In a bowl, mix yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, and salt to make a marinade.

Add paneer cubes to the marinade and coat them well.

Thread paneer cubes onto skewers, alternating with marigold flower petals.

Grill or bake until paneer is golden brown and cooked through.

Serve hot with mint chutney.

Pumpkin Flower Fritters

Ingredients:

Pumpkin flowers (cleaned and stems removed)

1 cup chickpea flour (besan)

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

Salt to taste

Water as needed

Oil for frying

Method:

In a bowl, mix chickpea flour, turmeric powder, chili powder, and salt.

Gradually add water to make a smooth batter.

Dip each pumpkin flower into the batter, ensuring it is evenly coated.

Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the coated flowers until golden and crispy.

Serve hot with green chutney or tomato sauce.

Saffron and Marigold Flower Rice

Ingredients:

1 cup basmati rice, washed and soaked

2 cups water

A pinch of saffron strands

Marigold flower petals (separated)

Salt to taste

Method:

In a pot, bring water to a boil and add saffron strands and salt.

Drain the soaked rice and add it to the boiling water.

Cook rice until tender and fluffy.

Once cooked, gently fluff the rice with a fork and sprinkle marigold flower petals on top.

Cover and let it sit for a few minutes before serving.

