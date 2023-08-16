Parsi New Year: 5 restaurants in India to explore delicious Parsi cuisine on Navroz 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 5 restaurants in India to explore delicious Parsi cuisine on Navroz 2023

Navroz 2023 Mubarak! It's that time of the year again when Parsis across the world come together to celebrate the Iranian New Year. Along with prayers and festive celebrations, comes delicious Parsi cuisine. In India, we are lucky to have a whole range of restaurants serving authentic Parsi delicacies. This Navroz, why not take a culinary journey and explore 5 of the most scrumptious Parsi restaurants in India?

Soda Bottle Opener Wala (Delhi)

The Soda Bottle Opener is a great place to start your culinary exploration of Parsi cuisine. The menu includes classic dishes like dhansak, salli boti, sali margi, and Patrani machi. For those who are more adventurous, the restaurant offers innovative creations like the Dilliwala paan saag and Bombay chaat. The drinks list includes Indian-style sodas, lassi drinks, and craft beers. The restaurant also offers catering services and takeout options.

Shiraz Art Cafe (Chennai)

This eatery serves a variety of delicious savoury and sweet Parsi dishes like the famous Patra Ni Machhi (Fish wrapped in banana leaves), Sali Boti (mutton curry served with crunchy potato straws) and Lagan Nu Custard (egg custard). This restaurant has become synonymous with quintessential Parsi cuisine in Chennai.

Yazdani Bakery (Mumbai)

This bakery has been around since 1953 and serves freshly baked goodies like mawa cakes, berry puffs and more. Their flagship dish is the 'Dhansak', a sweet and spicy lentil preparation served with steamed rice. Other signature dishes include Salli Boti (mutton cooked in a tomato-based gravy), Salli Chicken (chicken cooked with potatoes), and Berry Pulao (a sweet-savoury rice preparation).

Red Fork Contemporary Cafe (Bangalore)

Heading south, we have Red Fork Contemporary Cafe in Bangalore. This family-run restaurant serves traditional Parsi cuisine with a modern twist.

Mancherji (Kolkata)

This restaurant has been around since 2005 and is known for its authentic Parsi fare. Must-have dishes here include Patra Ni Machhi (fish wrapped in banana leaves), Chicken Dhansak, Akoori, Chicken Farcha, Sali Chicken (chicken curry served with potato straws) and Lagan Nu Custard (egg custard).

So this Navroz 2023 Mubarak, why not take a culinary journey to explore some of India's best Parsi restaurants? Whether you're looking for traditional dishes or modern interpretations of classic recipes, these 5 eateries are sure to satisfy your cravings for delicious Parsi food!

