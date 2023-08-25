Natto: Know health benefits and various ways of incorporating this Japanese superfood into your diet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Know the health benefits of Natto and various ways of eating this Japanese superfood.

Natto is becoming increasingly popular in the West, as more people are discovering the numerous health benefits of this traditional Japanese superfood. Natto is a fermented soybean dish that is high in protein, fibre, and nutrients. It is a unique food that is full of flavour and texture, and its health benefits are well-documented.

So, what are the health benefits of natto and how can you incorporate it into your diet?

To understand the health benefits of natto, it helps to first understand what natto is. Natto is made from fermented soybeans that have been steamed and then aged for several days. The fermentation process creates a sticky, slimy substance known as “natto slime” which gives natto its unique flavour and texture. The fermentation process also creates beneficial enzymes and bacteria which are responsible for many of natto’s health benefits.

One of the main health benefits of natto is that it is a great source of protein and other essential nutrients. Natto provides a whopping 18 grams of protein per 3.5-ounce serving, making it a great choice for vegetarians and vegans looking to increase their protein intake. It is also high in fibre, calcium, iron, magnesium, manganese, potassium, and zinc. Additionally, natto is rich in probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that help promote a healthy gut microbiome. Probiotics can help with digestion issues such as constipation and bloating.

Another benefit of natto is its potential to lower cholesterol levels. Studies have shown that consuming natto can help reduce total cholesterol levels and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels while increasing HDL (good) cholesterol levels. This could be due to the presence of bioactive peptides in natto which have been shown to inhibit cholesterol synthesis in the liver.

Natto also has anti-inflammatory properties which can help to reduce inflammation throughout the body and protect against chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer. Additionally, natto has been shown to reduce blood pressure which could lower the risk of stroke and heart attack.

Finally, consuming natto may also help strengthen bones due to its high calcium content. Calcium is essential for bone health and can help prevent osteoporosis in both men and women.

Various ways to incorporate natto into your diet:

Now that you know some of the health benefits of natto, let’s look at some of the different ways you can incorporate it into your diet. Natto is typically served with rice or eaten as a side dish with other dishes like miso soup or onigiri (rice balls). It can also be mixed into salads or used as an ingredient in sushi rolls or other recipes. Additionally, natto can also be used as a topping for noodles or toast or added to sauces for extra flavour and nutrition.

If you are looking for an easy way to enjoy natto without all the fuss, you can also buy pre-made natto dishes which are available at most Asian grocery stores. These dishes can range from plain natto to pre-made salads or even pre-made sushi rolls with natto as one of the ingredients.

Natto is a tasty and nutritious superfood that offers numerous health benefits. From lowering cholesterol levels to increasing bone strength, there are many reasons to include natto in your diet. So why not give this traditional Japanese superfood a try?

