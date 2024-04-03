National Ramen Day 2024: 5 easy recipes to relish a perfect ramen bowl at home

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE National Ramen Day 2024: 5 easy ramen recipes to make at home

As National Ramen Day is around the corners, it's time to celebrate this beloved comfort food by indulging in some homemade goodness. Ramen, a staple of Japanese cuisine, has captured the hearts and taste buds of people around the world. Whether you prefer classic flavours or adventurous twists, there's a ramen recipe here for everyone to relish. With a few easy-to-make ramen recipes, you can celebrate National Ramen Day 2024 by enjoying a delicious bowl of homemade goodness. Here are five simple recipes to help you create the perfect bowl of ramen right in the comfort of your kitchen.

Classic Chicken Ramen

Ingredients: Chicken broth, ramen noodles, cooked chicken breast, sliced green onions, soft-boiled egg, soy sauce, sesame oil, and nori (seaweed).

Instructions: Bring the chicken broth to a simmer, then add the ramen noodles and cook until tender. Add cooked chicken breast, sliced green onions, soy sauce, sesame oil, and a soft-boiled egg. Serve hot with a sprinkle of nori for an authentic touch.

Vegetarian Miso Ramen

Ingredients: Vegetable broth, miso paste, ramen noodles, tofu, sliced mushrooms, sliced green onions, corn kernels, and bean sprouts.

Instructions: In a pot, whisk miso paste into vegetable broth and bring to a gentle boil. Add ramen noodles, tofu, mushrooms, green onions, corn kernels, and bean sprouts. Simmer until noodles are cooked and vegetables are tender. Serve piping hot for a comforting meal.

Spicy Shrimp Ramen

Ingredients: Shrimp broth (or vegetable broth), ramen noodles, cooked shrimp, sliced red bell pepper, chopped cilantro, chili paste, lime wedges, and sliced jalapenos.

Instructions: Prepare the shrimp broth by simmering shrimp shells in water. Strain the broth and bring it to a boil. Add ramen noodles, cooked shrimp, sliced red bell pepper, chili paste, and sliced jalapeños. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve with lime wedges for a zesty kick.

Beef Ramen with Garlic and Ginger

Ingredients: Beef broth, ramen noodles, thinly sliced beef steak, minced garlic, grated ginger, sliced green onions, baby spinach, and boiled eggs.

Instructions: Bring beef broth to a simmer and add ramen noodles, thinly sliced beef steak, minced garlic, and grated ginger. Cook until noodles are tender and beef is cooked through. Add sliced green onions, baby spinach, and boiled eggs. Serve hot for a hearty and flavourful meal.

Coconut Curry Ramen

Ingredients: Coconut milk, vegetable broth, curry paste, ramen noodles, cooked chicken or tofu, sliced carrots, sliced bell peppers, chopped cilantro, and lime wedges.

Instructions: In a pot, combine coconut milk, vegetable broth, and curry paste. Bring to a simmer and add ramen noodles, cooked chicken or tofu, sliced carrots, and sliced bell peppers. Cook until noodles are tender and vegetables are cooked through. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve with lime wedges for a burst of flavour.

