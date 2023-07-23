Mysore Pak named among Taste Atlas' best street food sweets list

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE FROM THANKUFOODS Mysore Pak

The popular Indian sweet Mysore Pak has been named among the best street food sweets in the world. As per a new list issued by Taste Atlas, Mysore Pak is ranked as the 14th best street food sweet. Two more Indian desserts, Falooda and Kulfi Falooda, are on the list of the world's top 50 street sweets. Taste Atlas is a food-based magazine that gives comprehensive reviews and information about street foods across the globe. Portugal's Pastel de nata is at the top of the list

About Mysore Pak

The dessert is not only popular amongst Kannadigas but also across Southern India. Mysore Pak is made up of just three ingredients, sugar, ghee and gram flour. It originated from the kitchens of Mysore Palace during Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV's regime. It is said to be made first by Palace cook Kakasura Madappa. Apart from the original Mysore Pak, there are several other varieties available currently in the Indian market. Khasa Khasa Mysore Pak, Carrot Mysore Pak, Beet Mysore Pak, Cashew Mysore Pak, and Dates Mysore Pak are some of the examples of the popular varieties of Mysore Pak.

Karnataka's Deputy CM on this achievement

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar on Saturday took to his Twitter handle to express his joy at this achievement. ''Kannadigas are proud that Mysore Pak has been ranked 14th among the world's top 50 street sweets published by Taste Atlas. My childhood memories of sharing mysore pak when my father and relatives who came home often brought me still,'' he tweeted in Kannada.

He also praised the hard work and skill of millions of chefs for making it a worldwide success. ''The hard work and skill of millions of chefs lies behind the Mysore Pak, which was born in the Mysore Palace and reaches every household today. All of them deserve credit for this,'' he added.

