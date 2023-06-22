Marinated Millet to Stuffed Mushrooms: What's on the menu for PM Modi's state dinner at White House

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE PM Modi's state dinner at White House

US First Lady Jill Biden offered a sneak peek into the upcoming State Dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for Thursday. She worked with guest Chef Nina Curtis, White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford, and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison to develop the menu for the State Dinner. Speaking to reporters a day before the event, she said that the menu would feature millet dishes in addition to gourmet specialities created in accordance with PM Modi's culinary experience.

“Tomorrow night, guest will walk across the South Lawn into a pavilion draped in rich greens with saffron-coloured flowers at every table - the colours of the Indian flag,” Jill Biden said.

Menu of the US State Dinner hosted for PM Modi

The first course includes Marinated Millet and Grilled Corn Kernel Salad; Compressed Watermelon and Tangy Avocado Sauce. While the main course includes Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms and Creamy Saffron-infused Risotto. It also has Sumac-roasted Sea Bass; Lemon-Dill Yogurt Sauce; Crisped Millet Cakes and Summer Squashes.

Recognising the importance of millets and creating a domestic and global demand along with providing nutritious food to the people, at the behest of the Government of India, the United Nations declared 2023 the International Year of Millets. The campaign of PM Modi to promote 'Shree Anna' will fulfil the nutritional requirements of crores of people across the world.

As part of the Official State Visit to the United States, First Lady Jill Biden will host PM Modi, for an event highlighting career-connected learning and workforce training programs. "After dinner, we will have the opportunity to hear one of our nation's incredible talents - Grammy award winner Joshua Bell. His performance will be followed by Penn Masala - a South Asian acapella group from the University of Pennsylvania who are bringing a little piece of my hometown to the White House along with songs inspired by the sounds of India..," said Jill Biden.

Who are the chefs

Chef Curtis, White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford, and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison presented dishes from the menu. Chef Nina Curtis is a culinary artist based in Sacramento, CA who is celebrated for her exceptional skill and creativity in plant-based cuisine. Chef Curtis' passion for plant-based cuisine spans over two decades of serving in pivotal roles, including Director of Culinary and Executive Chef positions.

"We have been working on this menu for the State Dinner for a few months. The First Lady and I are thrilled, and I believe we have successfully fulfilled our mission," Curtis said. She added they are very excited that India is leading efforts to celebrate the international year of Millet and thus have incorporated marinated millets into the menu. "The theme, the inspiration of State Dinner (being hosted at the White House for PM Modi) was India's national bird peacock," said White House social secretary Carlos Elizondo.

The First Lady and Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo worked with David Stark Design and Production, a design firm that assisted with the design and guest experience for the dinner.

The decor features elements that honour the tradition and cultures of America and India, including, the India State Flag. The State Dinner will take place in a pavilion on the South Lawn draped in greens and saffron, honouring the colours of the Indian flag and the strength and heritage they represent.

