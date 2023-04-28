Mango to Malai: Enjoy homemade kulfis in summer. Know quick and easy recipe

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIMPLYVEGETARIAN777 Mango kulfi

This summer, try stirring up some traditional Indian chillers and street drinks, made from seasonal fruits, herbs and spices. These traditional coolers are the perfect way to beat the heat on sizzling summer days. Ice cream. thandai or Kulfi is liked by everyone in every season. Generally, there is more demand for such coolers in sorching heat. Especially among children. One of the most popular desserts is the mouth-watering Kulfi. Whether it's Kesar Kulfi, Malai Kulfi, or Matak Kulfi, everyone loves this creamy dessert.

With a healthy pinch, give your kids a special Malai Kulfi party at home.

Ingredients:

1. 2 cups milk

2. 1/2 cup condensed milk

3. 1/4th cup milk powder

4. 1/2 tsp cardamom

5. Pistachio and almond pieces

6. 3 tbsp sugar (optional)

How to make Tasty Malai Kulfi

First of all take a bowl. Put all the ingredients in it. After this, light the gas and let it cook for 20-25 minutes in low flame, until it becomes thick. After this, remove it from the gas and keep it to cool down. After this put them in 4 different kulfi molds and keep them in the freezer for 7-8 hours to set. After this, take out the mold from the freeze and keep it for some time. After this, take out the kulfi from the mold and cut it and serve it.

Mango Kulfi

Ingredients:

Mango pulp 2 cups

Milk Powder 1 cup

Milkmaid 1 cup (400gms)

Chopped pistachios for garnishing

Chopped almonds for garnishing

Instruction:

Step 1: Heat ½ cup water in a non-stick pan. Add milk powder and whisk well.

Step 2: Add Milkmaid and keep whisking. Add mango pulp and keep whisking. Cook for 1 minute.

Step 3: Remove from heat, cool the mixture, pour into kulfi moulds, cover and freeze for overnight.

Step 4: Demould kulfi and cut into halves. Garnish with chopped pistachios, almonds and serve immediately.

