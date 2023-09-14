Kolkata's Flurys and K.C Das, K.Rustom from Mumbai among 150 Most Legendary Dessert Places, check full list

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM India's few eateries in the list of 150 Most Legendary Dessert Places

Who doesn't love desserts? If you are a sweet tooth person, you can't resist having a bite of your favorite dessert, even if it's late at night. Be it Jalebis, Gulab Jamun, Rasogolla, or Rabri and the list is endless. India always has plenty of sweet dishes to offer for those who love to relish it. Recently, food guise Taste Atlas took to social media to share a post that showed the list of the 150 most legendary dessert places in and around the world and a few of the entries were from India as well.

Along with a post, wrote in the caption, "Ladies and gentlemen, the 150 most legendary dessert places in the world & their iconic desserts. Save this link, there aren't many more important lists you'll come across in life."

Kayani Bakery from Pune stands at number 18 position. K.C Das, Flurys, B & R Mullick from Kolkata stand at position number 25, position number 6, and then 37. Whereas K.Rustom & Co from Mumbai earned position number 49. Karachi Bakery from Hyderabad acquired position number 29.

For sweet tooths, a humble rum ball from Flurys in Kolkata and Osmania Biscuits from Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad or an ice-cream sandwich from K. Rustom and Co, Mumbai, should definitely be tried out. Have you tried these desserts yet?

For the unversed, TasteAtlas is an experiential travel online guide for traditional food that collates recipes, food critic reviews, and research articles about popular ingredients and dishes. It features an interactive global food mao with dish icons shown in their respective regions and contains approximately 10,000 dishes, drinks, and ingredients.

