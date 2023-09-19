Khao Suey to Bunny Chow: Delicious dishes to try from 20 countries at Around the Globe Food Festival in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Delicious dishes to try from 20 countries at the 'Around the Globe Food Festival' in Delhi.

The Crowne Plaza in Delhi is hosting an incredible food festival that will tantalize taste buds from all around the world. The Around the Globe Food Festival is a 15-day event that promises delicious international cuisine and a unique opportunity to explore the culinary diversity of different cultures. To celebrate World Tourism Day, the food festival started on September 14th and it will continue till September 28th, 2023 at Edesia Restaurant, Crowne Plaza, Okhla. One can indulge in iconic street eats, inventive twists and a mosaic of tastes that will thrill the taste buds in a one-of-a-kind Food Embassy experience.

The event features an array of 100+ dishes from a variety of countries such as Korea, India, Japan, Burma, Italy, Africa, France, and the United States. Each country’s food has its unique flavours and styles that make it special. Whether you are a fan of African Bunny Chow or Japanese Okonomiyaki Pancakes, there’s something for everyone.

One can munch on New York-style burgers or fork your way through the German Cheese Spaetzle, dig into the African Bunny Chow or go Mamma Mia over the Neapolitan Pizza, roll over the Mexican Burrito or get playful with your palate just like the iconic Turkish Ice Cream- your taste buds are all set to go on a roller-coaster ride of flavours from 20 countries on a cyclic menu. A few of the signature culinary gems include Shawarmas, Doner Kebabs, Falafel Wraps, Barbeque selections, French Galette Saucisse, Korean Bap Burgers, Russian Baked Potatoes, Japanese Okonomiyaki Pancakes, Montreal style Bagel Sandwich and many more along with a lavish main-course and dessert spread. Food hawkers and food carts are also there for an original street-style experience with a hint of nostalgia through Ice Pops, Pulled Sugar Candies and Candy Floss counters.

We took chef interviews and Q&A sessions to learn about the culinary practices of various countries. The atmosphere at the Food Festival is vibrant and exciting. Guests can sample a variety of cuisines while listening to music.

Ashutosh Bisht, Executive Sous Chef and curator of the festival said, “This food festival is an ode to the street food culture around the world as well as a celebration of our in-house chefs who come with expertise in diverse cuisines across the globe. Our menu boasts multiple dishes which have gained a cult status in their respective countries of origin. While most of the dishes stay true to their authentic preparations, we have also given inventive twists to a couple of dishes with millets as a star ingredient.”

Shuvendu Banerjee, General Manager said, “As we approach World Tourism Day, we strive to celebrate tourism’s role in inclusive development with this immersive culinary dining experience. With guest delight and loyalty being at the forefront of our hospitality business, we are optimistic about winning hearts with such thoughtful curations. We are also looking forward to strengthening relationships with our partners from the tourism fraternity through the course of the event.”

There are several activities to enjoy during the festival as well. There will be cooking demonstrations which will teach guests how to prepare traditional dishes from around the world. The Around the Globe Food Festival is also a great way to learn about different cultures and their traditional cuisines.

The Around the Globe Food Festival is a great opportunity to try something new and explore international flavours without leaving Delhi. If you are looking for an unforgettable food experience, then mark your calendars for this amazing event!

