Kanji: Step-by-step guide to prepare this magical drink for radiant skin

Step-by-step guide to prepare Kanji

In the pursuit of beauty, many turn to elaborate skincare routines, expensive treatments, and trendy products. However, the key to unlocking radiant skin might lie in a centuries-old tradition: Kanji. This magical drink, originating from South Asia, is not only delicious but also packed with beauty benefits. So, let us know how to prepare this enchanting elixir and discover how it can transform your skin from within. Here is the step-by-step guide to unlock the secrets to radiant, glowing skin from within. Cheers to glowing skin and vibrant health!

Step 1: Gather Your Ingredients

The foundation of Kanji lies in its simple yet powerful ingredients. To prepare this beauty elixir, you'll need:

Rice: Choose a high-quality variety, preferably whole grain, for maximum nutritional benefits. Water: Opt for filtered water to ensure purity. Salt: Use Himalayan pink salt or sea salt for added minerals and flavor. Spices: Traditional Kanji incorporates a blend of spices such as turmeric, ginger, mustard seeds, and asafoetida. These spices not only enhance the flavor but also contribute to the drink's therapeutic properties.

Step 2: Soak and Ferment

The process of soaking and fermenting the rice is what gives Kanji its unique taste and potency. Follow these steps:

Rinse the rice thoroughly to remove any impurities. Soak the rice in water for at least 6-8 hours or overnight. This softens the rice and initiates the fermentation process. After soaking, drain the water and spread the rice on a clean cloth to dry slightly. Transfer the rice to a large glass jar or ceramic container. Add water, salt, and spices according to your taste preferences. Remember, the spices not only add flavor but also contribute to the drink's health benefits. Cover the jar with a clean cloth or muslin cloth and secure it with a rubber band. This allows for air circulation while preventing dust or insects from entering. Let the mixture ferment for 2-3 days at room temperature, away from direct sunlight. During this time, beneficial bacteria will develop, enhancing the drink's probiotic properties.

Step 3: Strain and Serve

Once the fermentation process is complete, it's time to strain and serve your Kanji:

Carefully strain the fermented mixture using a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth to remove the rice and spices. You should be left with a clear, amber-colored liquid. Transfer the strained liquid to clean glass bottles or jars for storage. Refrigerate the Kanji to halt the fermentation process and preserve its freshness. Kanji can be consumed chilled or at room temperature. Serve it as a refreshing beverage alongside meals or as a standalone drink to reap its beauty benefits.

