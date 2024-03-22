Holi 2024: 5 sugar-free dessert recipes to celebrate the festival of colours

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 sugar-free dessert recipes to celebrate Holi

Holi, the vibrant festival of colours, is celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm across India and around the world. It's a time for joy, laughter, and indulgence in delicious treats. However, with growing health consciousness, many people are looking for alternatives to traditional sugary desserts. In line with this, here’s a list curated with five delightful sugar-free dessert recipes to add sweetness to your Holi celebrations without compromising on health.

Sugar-free thandai ice cream:

Image Source : GOOGLESugar-free thandai ice cream

Thandai, a traditional Holi beverage, gets a delightful twist in this sugar-free ice cream recipe. Blend together soaked almonds, cashews, melon seeds, poppy seeds, and a mix of aromatic spices like cardamom, saffron, and black pepper. Sweeten it with stevia or monk fruit extract, and churn it into a creamy ice cream. Garnish with chopped nuts and a sprinkle of saffron for a refreshing and guilt-free treat.

Coconut Ladoo with jaggery:

Image Source : GOOGLECoconut Ladoo with jaggery

Coconut ladoos are a classic Indian sweet, perfect for Holi festivities. In this sugar-free version, replace refined sugar with natural sweeteners like jaggery or dates. Mix desiccated coconut with melted jaggery or date paste, cardamom powder, and a pinch of salt. Roll the mixture into bite-sized balls and coat them with finely chopped nuts for added crunch. These guilt-free coconut ladoos are sure to be a hit among your guests.

Sugar-free gujiya:

Image Source : GOOGLESugar-free gujiya

Gujiya, a deep-fried pastry filled with sweetened khoya (milk solids), is a must-have during Holi. To make a healthier version, opt for whole wheat flour or almond flour for the pastry and fill it with a sugar-free khoya mixture sweetened with stevia or erythritol. Fry until golden brown and crispy, and enjoy the guilt-free indulgence of this traditional Holi treat.

Fruit chaat with honey-lemon dressing:

Image Source : GOOGLEFruit chaat with honey-lemon dressing

For a refreshing and light dessert option, prepare a vibrant fruit chaat with a tangy honey-lemon dressing. Toss together an assortment of seasonal fruits like mangoes, pineapples, oranges, and pomegranates. Drizzle with a dressing made from honey, fresh lemon juice, and a pinch of chaat masala for a burst of flavour. Serve chilled for a refreshing and nutritious dessert that's perfect for Holi.

Sugar-free rice kheer:

Image Source : GOOGLESugar-free rice kheer

Kheer, a creamy rice pudding flavoured with cardamom and garnished with nuts, is a beloved dessert during Holi. Make a sugar-free version by using a low-calorie sweetener like stevia or xylitol instead of sugar. Cook rice with milk until creamy, then sweeten it with the sugar substitute and flavour it with cardamom powder. Garnish with slivered almonds and pistachios for a decadent yet healthy Holi dessert.

