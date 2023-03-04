Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETIMALIK, SHWETAINTHEBKITCHE Holi 2023: Six traditional foods that you should enjoy this festival

The festival of Holi is celebrated across India and various parts of the world, representing the arrival of spring and a time to cherish the company of loved ones while enjoying traditional foods. These mouth-watering dishes, from sweet to savory, are an integral part of the celebrations, showcasing India's cultural richness and diversity. Whether celebrating Holi or trying something new, these eight traditional foods are sure to tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving more.

Thandai:

It is a refreshing drink that is closely associated with Holi festival celebrations. It is made by blending milk, sugar, and a range of ground spices, such as cardamom, fennel seeds, and black pepper. Thandai is often garnished with rose petals and almonds and served chilled, making it a perfect beverage to enjoy during the festival.

Gujiya

It is a sweet similar to a pastry or dumpling. It is filled with a mixture of sweetened khoya, grated coconut, and dry fruits, deep-fried to a golden brown, and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Dahi Bhalla

It is a popular Holi snack consisting of lentil dumplings soaked in yogurt and topped with a tangy and spicy chutney, delivering a perfect blend of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors.

Papri Chaat

It is a street food commonly eaten during Holi, composed of crispy fried dough wafers layered with boiled potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, and tamarind chutney, offering a perfect blend of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors.

Bhang

It is a traditional Holi drink made by mixing cannabis leaves with milk, sugar, and spices. Although it is believed to have medicinal properties and consumed in small quantities during Holi to enhance the festive spirit, it is crucial to consume it in moderation and under expert supervision.

Kachori

It is a savory pastry that is deep-fried and typically filled with spiced lentils, potatoes, or peas. It is often served with a tangy chutney and is a widely enjoyed snack during the Holi festival.

