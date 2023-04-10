Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Flour-free cake recipe: sour cherry and chocolate cake for your sweet tooth

Love devouring a chocolate dessert? Here is the best recipe for a flour-free chocolate cake that also includes the sourness of cherries. The dark, exotic, moist flourless chocolate cake has pockets of cherry-induced sourness, a gooey centre, and a great, rich texture. The cake is a blast of flavors, as the extreme sweetness of the chocolate is beautifully disturbed by the sour cherries. Additionally, this cake has a lovely lightness, and you can truly taste the chocolate because it doesn't contain any wheat.

It will satisfy your sweet tooth cravings thanks to its fudge-like texture. Alternatively, top with your favourite whipped cream and fresh chopped, caramelized, or dried cherries.

Preparation

Prep time : 15 minutes

Cook time : 45 minutes

Serves : 6

Ingredients

300 g of good-quality 70% cocoa chocolate bars

225 grammes unsalted butter

5 egg whites

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 yolk

4g sea salt

200g golden caster sugar

200 g pitted sour cherries, fresh, frozen or tinned

Creme fraiche, to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 degree Celcius. Meanwhile, line a 25-cm tray with greaseproof paper.



Set a double boiler on the stove to melt chocolate. Slice the chocolate into all pieces and place them in the boiler. Melt along with the butter. Be careful it's not too hot or the chocolate will split. Turn off the heat once the mixture has melted.



Beat the eggs, salt, and sugar in a large bowl until the volume has tripled. Add vanilla extract. Now, carefully fold in the chocolate mixture and then the cherries.



Put this cake mixture in the pan and bake for 45 minutes, or until the top has begun to set.



Once baked, take out the tray and let cool.



Slice and serve with creme fraiche and fresh chopped cherries.

The flourless chocolate cherry cake is a delicious dessert that is gluten-free and can be served warm or cold for the forthcoming Easter. It is a great choice for those looking for a chocolaty, fudgy, delicious dessert.

