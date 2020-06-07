Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RECEITAS098 World Food Safety Day 2020: WHO shares 5 keys ways to safer food habits

World Food Safety Day is celebrated every year on 7 June. The United Nations General Assembly announced in December 2018 that this day will be celebrated every year to spread awareness about safe food habits. On this day, people encourage each other about food safety and spread awareness about the endless diseases related to the consumption of bad food. the day also brings to attention the impact of wasting food. In order to maintain good health, it is necessary to take the necessary measures of food safety and nourishment.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), every year 1 in 10 people in the world fall sick from eating contaminated food and 4 lakh 20 thousand people die every year. Children under the age of 5 are, particularly at greater risk. 1.25 lakh young children die every year from food-borne diseases. WHO reveals that a person can get up to 200 diseases by eating contaminated food.

Is your food safe?

How will you find out that the food you are eating is safe or not? To dispel the myth related to food safety, WHO has shared five keys to safer food. If you take care of these five things then your food is safe. These five keys are as follows-

Keep Clean- Cleanliness is the first step for food and personal hygiene. Keeping the cooking place clean is very important. Wash the dishes properly and keep washing your hands frequently. Separate Raw & Cooked Food- Keep raw vegetables and cooked vegetables in separate containers. Wash them in separate utensils and cook them in separate utensils. Cook Thoroughly- Cook the vegetables well. Food should be cooked well to kill any germs and to make it tastier. Keep Food at Safe Temperatures- Different types of food should be kept at different temperatures. This not only kills the bacteria but also keeps the food fresh for longer time. Use safe water & safe raw materials- Use clean water and good raw materials while cooking. If you have a tiny bit doubt about anything turning bad, don't use it in the food or consume it.

This time due to corona infection, World Food Safety Day 2020 is being celebrated virtually. People are made aware of food safety online. Also, today the United Nations has nominated two of its agencies, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), to promote food safety worldwide.

