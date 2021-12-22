Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/CHICKENTANDOORIBIRYANI/GARAM__SAMO Swiggy 2021 Food survey reveals India ordered 115 biryanis per minute & 5 million samosas this year!

Highlights Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021 as compared to 90 biryanis per minute in 2020

With 2.1 million orders, gulab jamun was the most-ordered dessert on Swiggy

Keto orders grew by 23 per cent while there was an 83 per cent surge in vegan orders

Seems like 'Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner' was taken seriously by people in 2021. Well, it's not us but Swiggy's 2021 food survey that claims it. Swiggy's sixth StatEATstics revealed that just like the last five years, Chicken biryani topped the charts of the most ordered dish for the sixth year in a row. India in 2021 ordered 115 biryanis per minute as compared to 90 biryanis per minute in 2020. Chicken biryani ruled with 4.3 times more orders than its vegetarian counterpart. Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Lucknow were the cities where chicken biryani was ordered the most.

For ordering Chicken biryani, 4.25 lakh new users debuted Swiggy. Also, the report stated that samosas became the most binged snack of the year with about 5 million orders. Samosas were ordered 6 times more than chicken wings while pav bhaji was the country's second favourite snack with 2.1 million orders.

Taking to Twitter, Swiggy updated, "stats 1: 6,04,44,000 biryanis were ordered in 2021

stats 2: 6,04,44,000 people smiled immediately after getting "delivered" notification."

With a total of 2.1 million orders, the rose-flavoured dessert was at the top, followed by Gulab Jamun and Rasmalai with 1.27 million orders. For Mumbai, Dal Khichdi won the food trend. The dish sold twice as much as chicken biryani.

As per Swiggy, most people ordered health food on Mondays and Thursdays, Keto orders grew by 23 per cent and some 83per cent surge in vegan and plant-based food orders.

OH WAIT! we forgot about chocolate and instant noodles! Swiggy delivered some 1.4 million packets of noodles, 3.1 million packets of chocolates, 2.3 million tubs of ice creams and 6.1 million packets of chips in 2021.