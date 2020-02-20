PM Modi tries Litti Chokha: Here's everything you need to know about this lip smacking Bihari dish

Hunar Haat at India Gate has been attracting a lot of tourists and food lovers. The visitors at the Hunar Haat got a pleasant surprise when Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the haat and was seen taking a keen interest in the local craft and artworks being showcased there. We also got to see foodie side of PM Narendra Modi when he was seen trying out Bihar's absolute favourite Litti Chokha at a stall there. Later he took to Twitter to share pictures from his visit where he could be seen enjoying Litti Chokha and also interacted with the vendors present there.
"Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea... #HunarHaat. He also shared a picture on Instagram with the caption, 'had excellent Litti Chokha for lunch. Have you tried this delicacy?'. PM Modi tweeted.
Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea... #HunarHaat pic.twitter.com/KGJSNJAyNu— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020
While Litti Chokha traditionally has been favourite street food in Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of U.P., its off late made its way to the metro cities. Many food outlets serving Litti Chokha have gained popularity. Little is a dough ball made with whole wheat flour with stuffing of roasted chickpea flour known as Sattu, it is consumed with chokha is a roasted mix of vegetables.
Here's everything you need to know about it
- Litti is traditionally roasted over coal or cow dung cakes or wood and tossed with oodles of ghee before serving.
- Litti looks like Baati which is popular in Rajasthan however, there the two are different in terms of ingredients and preparation
- Litti is also served with yogurt, baigan (eggplant) bharta, aalu (potato) bharta, and chutney.
- Chokha is a mixed-vegetable preparation of roasted and mashed eggplant, tomato, and potato. It mostly has a semi-dry consistency.
- The sattu stuffed within litti adds the extra flair and taste to the dish. Dry sattu is often mixed with garlic, ginger, lime juice and nigella seed for a more flavorful fare.
- Common accompaniments served with litti chokha are raw onions and lemon.
- People also like to have Litti with country style Chicken and mutton dishes