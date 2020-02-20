PM Modi tries Litti Chokha: Here's everything you need to know about this lip smacking Bihari dish

PM Narendra Modi tried Litti Chokha at Hunar Haat at India Gate

Hunar Haat at India Gate has been attracting a lot of tourists and food lovers. The visitors at the Hunar Haat got a pleasant surprise when Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the haat and was seen taking a keen interest in the local craft and artworks being showcased there. We also got to see foodie side of PM Narendra Modi when he was seen trying out Bihar's absolute favourite Litti Chokha at a stall there. Later he took to Twitter to share pictures from his visit where he could be seen enjoying Litti Chokha and also interacted with the vendors present there.

"Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea... #HunarHaat. He also shared a picture on Instagram with the caption, 'had excellent Litti Chokha for lunch. Have you tried this delicacy?'. PM Modi tweeted.

While Litti Chokha traditionally has been favourite street food in Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of U.P., its off late made its way to the metro cities. Many food outlets serving Litti Chokha have gained popularity. Little is a dough ball made with whole wheat flour with stuffing of roasted chickpea flour known as Sattu, it is consumed with chokha is a roasted mix of vegetables.

