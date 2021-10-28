Happy Halloween 2021: Celebrate your spooky mood with THESE interesting recipes

Follow us on Image Source : IG/J.JI.YEON_TABLE, JOSEPHSPITABREA Happy Halloween 2021: Celebrate the spooky season with some interesting recipes

The spooky season is here and the smell of pumpkin spice and old leaves falling off the ginormous trees call for a trick-or-treat home edition! While we may not be able to gather in large numbers like before and carve some juicy pumpkins, many people have started to host zoom parties and mini-house parties to celebrate the arrival of winters. So if you are invited to one or are looking to host one of your own and have no clue where to start – we got you!

This autumn season, here are some of the most popular recipes to make your Halloween, healthy, wealthy and spooky.

Recipe 1: The Adams Coffin aka Spinach Chicken Wrap

Duration: 30 mins

Serves: 1 person

Ingredients:

1 large tortilla

Sesame seeds

Pepper

Salt

Cayenne pepper

1 boiled egg

1 avocado

1 tomato

150 g spinach leaves

50 g arugula

200 g cooked chickpeas

Garnish:

Seaweed sheets/ carrot slices

Cloves

Olives

Steps:

Season large tortilla with sesame seeds, salt and cayenne pepper as per taste

Slice egg, tomatoes and avocado and place those on the tortilla

Cut the spinach leaves into pieces

Mash the boiled chickpeas in a bowl and add seasoning as per taste

Add all ingredients inside the tortilla

Place the ingredients inside the wrap

Now roll your tortilla and divide it into two with the open end resembling the brain

Now cute your seaweed sheet ( you can also use carrots) to make the hair and lips of the monster

Now chop an olive in a half to make the ring like shapes for the eyes and use the remaining slices for the eyebrows

Recipe 2: The Boo Pizza aka cheesy pizza

Duration: 30 mins

Serves: 2 people

Ingredients:

1 head of broccoli

2 eggs

1 g salt

1/2 g pepper

50 g pizza sauce

60 g grated Mozzarella

30 g grated Parmesan

Garnish

130 g cheese

Black olives

Steps:

Preheat the microwave oven to 180o C

Grind the broccoli food processor and place it in a large bowl afterwards

Cover the bowl with a plastic wrap and microwave it for 1 minute until it is steamed.

Cool and pour broccoli on a clean cloth and squeeze the liquid out of the broccoli until you are left with a dry ball of broccoli

In a large bowl, combine the broccoli, eggs, cheeses and seasoning with a spoon until fully combined

Pour the mixture in a pre-lined baking sheet and shape it into a pizza crust 1/2 inch thick

Bake for 10-12minutes

Add the pizza sauce

Shape your cheese into little ghosts and peppers as little spiders and place them on the base

Add olive rings to make them eyes and mouth

You can also use a fork/straw to make 'O' shapes for the mouth.

Toss it into oven the bake for another 10-12 minutes

Recipe 3: The Fuzzy Monster aka Coconut Cookies

Duration: 30 mins

Serves: 4-6 people

Ingredients:

200 g rice flour

5 g baking soda

5 g vanilla powder

130 g honey

55g coconut oil

Salt

20 ml lemon juice

Dark chocolate

30 g desiccated coconut

Garnish:

Cream

Piping bag

Orange, Green Blue Food colours

Vermicelli

Steps:

Preheat the microwave oven to 180o C

Mix all ingredients

Shape the cookies as desired

Bake for 15 mins until lightly golden

Place some cooked vermicelli sticks on the cookies to make fuzzy monsters on the cookies

Draw some eyes using cream and chocolate syrup

Allow it to set in your refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Thanks to technology you can now invite a large number of friends, family and even colleagues to join for a video call where the participants can choose to dress up like their favourite character and enjoy treats or share scary stories. What’s even better is that you can set your background to suit the theme and play fun (and definitely scary) games or even watch a movie together.

If you plan in advance, you can make the above recipes and send them to your loved ones to be savoured together during virtual Halloween party.