Happy Halloween 2021: Celebrate your spooky mood with THESE interesting recipes

The spooky season is here and the smell of pumpkin spice and old leaves falling off the ginormous trees call for a trick-or-treat home edition! While we may not be able to gather in large numbers like before and carve some juicy pumpkins, many people have started to host zoom parties and mini-house parties to celebrate the arrival of winters. So if you are invited to one or are looking to host one of your own and have no clue where to start – we got you!
This autumn season, here are some of the most popular recipes to make your Halloween, healthy, wealthy and spooky.
Recipe 1: The Adams Coffin aka Spinach Chicken Wrap
Duration: 30 mins
Serves: 1 person
Ingredients:
- 1 large tortilla
- Sesame seeds
- Pepper
- Salt
- Cayenne pepper
- 1 boiled egg
- 1 avocado
- 1 tomato
- 150 g spinach leaves
- 50 g arugula
- 200 g cooked chickpeas
Garnish:
- Seaweed sheets/ carrot slices
- Cloves
- Olives
Steps:
- Season large tortilla with sesame seeds, salt and cayenne pepper as per taste
- Slice egg, tomatoes and avocado and place those on the tortilla
- Cut the spinach leaves into pieces
- Mash the boiled chickpeas in a bowl and add seasoning as per taste
- Add all ingredients inside the tortilla
- Place the ingredients inside the wrap
- Now roll your tortilla and divide it into two with the open end resembling the brain
- Now cute your seaweed sheet ( you can also use carrots) to make the hair and lips of the monster
- Now chop an olive in a half to make the ring like shapes for the eyes and use the remaining slices for the eyebrows
Recipe 2: The Boo Pizza aka cheesy pizza
Duration: 30 mins
Serves: 2 people
Ingredients:
- 1 head of broccoli
- 2 eggs
- 1 g salt
- 1/2 g pepper
- 50 g pizza sauce
- 60 g grated Mozzarella
- 30 g grated Parmesan
Garnish
- 130 g cheese
- Black olives
Steps:
- Preheat the microwave oven to 180o C
- Grind the broccoli food processor and place it in a large bowl afterwards
- Cover the bowl with a plastic wrap and microwave it for 1 minute until it is steamed.
- Cool and pour broccoli on a clean cloth and squeeze the liquid out of the broccoli until you are left with a dry ball of broccoli
- In a large bowl, combine the broccoli, eggs, cheeses and seasoning with a spoon until fully combined
- Pour the mixture in a pre-lined baking sheet and shape it into a pizza crust 1/2 inch thick
- Bake for 10-12minutes
- Add the pizza sauce
- Shape your cheese into little ghosts and peppers as little spiders and place them on the base
- Add olive rings to make them eyes and mouth
- You can also use a fork/straw to make 'O' shapes for the mouth.
- Toss it into oven the bake for another 10-12 minutes
Recipe 3: The Fuzzy Monster aka Coconut Cookies
Duration: 30 mins
Serves: 4-6 people
Ingredients:
- 200 g rice flour
- 5 g baking soda
- 5 g vanilla powder
- 130 g honey
- 55g coconut oil
- Salt
- 20 ml lemon juice
- Dark chocolate
- 30 g desiccated coconut
Garnish:
- Cream
- Piping bag
- Orange, Green Blue Food colours
- Vermicelli
Steps:
- Preheat the microwave oven to 180o C
- Mix all ingredients
- Shape the cookies as desired
- Bake for 15 mins until lightly golden
- Place some cooked vermicelli sticks on the cookies to make fuzzy monsters on the cookies
- Draw some eyes using cream and chocolate syrup
- Allow it to set in your refrigerator for 30 minutes.
Thanks to technology you can now invite a large number of friends, family and even colleagues to join for a video call where the participants can choose to dress up like their favourite character and enjoy treats or share scary stories. What’s even better is that you can set your background to suit the theme and play fun (and definitely scary) games or even watch a movie together.
If you plan in advance, you can make the above recipes and send them to your loved ones to be savoured together during virtual Halloween party.