Diwali 2021: Replace jalebis-ladoos with yummy substitutes like almond barfi and pineapple halwa this year

Diwali, one of the crucial festivals of the Hindus is celebrated with great pomp and show across the country. Also known as the festival of lights, Deepawali marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after his victory over King Ravana. He was welcomed back with diyas which is why on Diwali, one makes beautiful rangolis and lights candles and distribute chocolates and sweets. Not only this but many even try to make scrumptious sweet dishes at home. However, owing to the festival season, one can go overboard with the sweet quotient. However, now there are innumberable ways in which you can please your taste buds and also ensure great health. In case you are worried about the same, we are here with 5 yummy substitutes you can try this year.

Corn Kheer

Eating nutritious food that tastes delicious should be the ideal way to celebrate Diwali this year. Prepare this kheer using skimmed milk, sugar, corn seeds mixture and milk powder. You may add your choice of dry fruits to enrich the preparation with bags of flavour and nutrition.

Carrot Delight

If innovating in the kitchen is something you enjoy, then try making this baked carrot sweet this Diwali. Mix orange juice, grated carrots, condensed milk along with sugar, ghee and bake it after you have cooked it well in the pan.

Pineapple Halwa

A lot of you might have a soft corner for fruits. For all you fruit lovers, pineapple halwa can be the sweet dish for this season. It is easy to prepare with a simple amalgamation of grated pineapple, a pinch of cardamom along with khoya prepared from low fat milk. This is low fat, low in cholesterol and has ounces of vitamins and minerals.

Almond Barfi

Almonds are known to reduce the risk of heart attacks, are low in cholesterol and are an excellent source of Vitamin E. Use this dry fruit to make a yummy barfi this Diwali. You can prepare this by bringing together sugar and almond meal. You can cut them into a shape you desire and decorate it with nuts.

Goodness of dates

From diabetes to high blood pressure and heart patients, dates can be beneficial for one and all! Dates make for an excellent sugar substitute and can be great for times you are craving dessert or sugary food. Rooted deep down in Middle-Eastern culture it enjoys an unparalleled legacy. There can be no better way to show your loved ones that you truly care than gifting them delicious dates.

