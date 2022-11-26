Saturday, November 26, 2022
     
  5. Take fashion inspiration from designer Sai Suman for an evening of glam and glitz

Are you in a confusion about what to wear for an evening party? Are you wondering what would look best for a casual night out with friends? Take inspiration from designer Sai Suman to rock the looks.

Published on: November 26, 2022 16:06 IST
Add glam and glitz to your looks
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Add glam and glitz to your looks

Sai Suman is recognized as one of Hollywood's most desirable celebrity fashion designers. She is a multi-award-winning innovator who has earned over a decade of international as well as national acclaim for her work. The fashion designer has been honored with an honorary doctorate for her contributions to the world of fashion and excellence in the field by His Royal Highness in U.A.E. 

Not just the top A-listers, but she has also designed an outfit for India's honorary prime minister Narendra Modi. Sai has also designed outfits for Amruta Fadnavis and the Honorable Chief Minister of State Devendra Fadnavis as part of a social cause in Maharashtra (Mumbai).

Sai’s creations have been donned by top A-list celebrities on various prestigious red carpets and esteem occasions. From T.J. Miller of HBO’s Silicon Valley and Cloverfield fame rocking her menswear at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival to Elvis Nolasco looking dapper at the Emmy Awards 2019, Sai has carved a niche for herself. Have a look at some of her designs and take inspiration for that perfect look at a cocktail party or evening bash-

Meanwhile, Sai Suman, who has over ten years of expertise, has emerged as a TV celebrity, interviewing on fashion-related themes for numerous fashion lifestyle networks in India, Dubai, and Los Angeles.

