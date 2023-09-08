Styling tips from expert to charm your way through the festive season

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are the best styling tips from an expert to look beautiful during the festive season.

There is excitement in the air as the season of celebrations has already begun. However, no party would be complete without a touch of elegance. You can slowly see people around getting into the festive spirit, especially gearing up to get all the festive shopping done in time. Indian festivals are the true blend of customs, affection, mouthwatering treats, and donning new clothes.

For the upcoming festive season, Latin Quarters' Design Head, Deepika Mahajan shared her best styling advice to put your best foot forward and charm your way through the holidays.

Wear a classy top and a hemmed skirt

A pair of statement tops and hemmed skirts are the ideal styles to dress this season if you're trying to get rid of your old standard clothing. For the "festive yet comfortable" appearance, wear a bold marble top with an A-line skirt or a hemmed skirt. You can choose a full-length, A-line, ankle-length skirt with pleats or attempt colour blocking with two striking patterns or silhouettes. If you prefer muted colours, a simple shirt with floral designs pairs nicely with a little darker skirt.

Stylish bottoms coupled with vintage, traditional kurtas

A straightforward kurta top can do the trick paired with some sturdy statement pants or leggings if you're trying to maintain the "desi vibes" — a fashion that has been making waves for decades but with a GenZ punch. This outfit is timeless, traditional, and cosy—you must try it. It keeps the features of modernism and comfort while exuding class for the ultimate holiday attire. If you don't have much time to purchase, choosing trousers and a kurta for the celebration is the simplest option.

Floor length, elegant silhouettes

The key to festive attire is a full-length maxi dress for a modern, elegant twist. Maxi dresses are the ideal urban style to wear over the holiday season since they combine formal and casual features. A Maxi dress' long, effortlessly flowing shapes will give you an elegant appearance for social occasions. The floor-length gown or the traditional lehenga is modelled after the flared hemlines of maxi dresses.

Due to a flurry of activity throughout the holiday season, it is crucial to keep one's look elegant but relaxed. Style your fit with appropriate footwear, accessorise with tasteful yet striking jewellery, and carry a tiny purse or a cross-body bag to complete the look. Whether you're celebrating at home or on the go, you can keep your festive look casual, dressed up, or a fusion of Indo-western silhouettes. Brands are selling a range of ethnic and westernwear styles, including maxi dresses, palazzos, sharara suits, shirts, cosy dresses and other festive wear.

