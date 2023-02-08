Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani ditch Sabyasachi for Manish Malhotra ensembles, know details of wedding couture

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KIARAADVANI Kiara was a Manish Malhotra bride and Sidharth chose a sherwani from the designer

In a first, a Bollywood actress chose not to be a Sabyasachi bride on her big day. Kiara Advani tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Kiara is designer Manish Malhotra's close friend and chose to wear a bridal lehenga designed by him. Similarly, Sidharth too wore a sherwani designed by Manish. Both the bride and groom opted for Manish Malhotra jewellery to accessorize their looks. Let's dig deeper into Sid and Kiara' wedding attires.

Kiara Advani is a Manish Malhotra bride

Kiara's natural beauty shined bright in Manish Malhotra's empress rose lehenga. The lehenga featured intricate embroidery detailing of roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real swarvoski crystals are embellished in the outfit. She accessorized her look with Manish Malhotra Bespoke Diamond jewellery. The exclusive set features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine handcut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds.

Sidharth Malhotra looks dashing in a sherwani

The groom looked handsome in a metallic gold sherwani. He exuded the old world charm the outfit with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani featured Manish Malhotra's classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse. He completed the look with handcrafted Manish Malhotra Polki Jewellery by Raniwala 1881 studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal.

