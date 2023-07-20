Mrs India Inc. 2023: Chetna Joshi Tiwari from Indore wins the title

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chetna Joshi Tiwari from Indore wins the Mrs India Inc. 2023 title.

Finally, the time has come and the name of the country's Mrs India Inc. Season 4 winner has been announced. This time, the prestigious title has gone to Chetna Joshi Tiwari, a resident of Indore. She has become an example for millions of women across the country. A successful businesswoman, wife, and mother, she is an inspiration to many.

This event was organised in Sri Lanka. The event was started on July 13, and after the first few rounds, the finale took place on July 19. A total of 75 beauties tried their luck to win the competition but Chetna Joshi won the title in the grand finale.

A video has surfaced on social media wherein Malaika Arora is seen announcing the name of the winner of Mrs. India Inc. Season 4, 2023 and the happiness on the winner Chetna Joshi's face is worth watching. Dressed in golden colour, Chetna was looking gorgeous and now she has really been chosen as the most beautiful married woman in the country and she has won this title on her own, on her own talent. She is not only beautiful but she also showed her intelligence on stage and became Mrs. India Inc. 2023.

If you look at Chetna Joshi Tiwari's Instagram, you get a lot of information about her. She is a true example of how any woman can create her own success story with determination and hard work. Chetna is 29 years old and is a yoga trainer. Apart from this Mr India Inc. 2023 event, she has also appeared in MTV Roadies.

Her victory has become an example of what can be achieved with dedication and hard work. It is an inspiring testimony of how a woman can juggle between her professional and personal life and still manage to excel in both fields

