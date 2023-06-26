Make a fashion statement by styling a Y2K denim maxi skirt in 5 different ways

Follow us on Image Source : MIKAELA SUNDLOV INSTAGRAM 5 ways to style a Y2K denim maxi skirt.

Maxi denim skirts are the hottest trend for spring and summer this year. It's no wonder why maxi denim skirts provide a comfortable and stylish look that will remain timeless for many years to come. Whether you're looking for a casual look for the weekend or something a bit more formal for that special occasion, there are plenty of ways to style your maxi denim skirt. No matter what look you are going for, styling a maxi denim skirt is easy and fun. Here are 5 ways to style your trending maxi denim skirt:

Add a Fun Print

If you want to add a bit of pizzazz to your maxi denim skirt, consider adding a fun print. You can pair your skirt with a printed blouse or top that has a bright, vibrant pattern. This will add some extra colour and personality to your outfit that will make it stand out from the crowd. You can also add a patterned belt or scarf to complete the look.

Wear it with Sneakers

For a casual yet chic look, pair your maxi denim skirt with a pair of white sneakers. This is the perfect combination for running errands or grabbing brunch with friends. You can also add a jean jacket over your skirt for an even cooler look.

Accessorise with Strappy Sandals

If you’re looking for something a bit more dressy, consider pairing your maxi denim skirt with strappy sandals. This is great for special occasions or nights out on the town. You can also add some sparkling jewellery and accessories to complete the look.

Layer Up with a Denim Jacket

For those cooler days when you want to stay warm yet fashionable, add a denim jacket over your maxi denim skirt. You can choose one that’s distressed or has frayed edges for an edgy look, or opt for something more classic like plain, dark wash denim. This is the perfect way to transition from day-to-night looks.

Add Some Color with Heels

If you’re going for a dressier look, consider pairing your maxi denim skirt with some colourful heels. This is a great way to add some extra colour and pop to your outfit without being too over the top. A bright pair of yellow or pink heels would be perfect for this look!

