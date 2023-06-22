Kiara Advani VS Sara Ali Khan: Who rocked the gorgeous red Nachiket Barve jacket better?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan sport gorgeous red Nachiket Barve jacket

When it comes to fashion, people always look forward to Bollywood celebs as they showcase style in a unique way. However, in recent times, Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani have gained huge popularity for their sartorial choices. Apart from their acting skills, both actresses flaunt their gorgeous looks often by posting their stunning pictures on social media. Recently, both Kiara and Sara have been spotted donning the same gorgeous red Moonflower jacket designed by Nachiket Barve.

Now, the question is who rocked the stunning ensemble better, Kiara or Sara?

Kiara Advani is known for her simple yet gorgeous style. Recently, the beautiful actress stepped out in the astounding Nachiket Barve jacket ensemble. The actress opted for a bright red, full-length jacket embellished with sequins and detailed embroidery. To create a perfect look and to add a touch of sensuality to the attire, Kiara has paired the red Moonflower jacket with a red sequence top with a plunging neckline. To complete her overall look and to exude grace, she has opted for a subtle makeup look. The actress also wore silver earrings and sandals.

Take a look at Kiara Advani's photos here:

Now, Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand who is known for her simple yet vibrant fashion choices has wore the beautiful Nachiket Barve's jacket with a little twist. To add some sensuous touch to the outfit, she donned the Moonflower full-length jacket with a V-neck red cropped top tailored with same flowery embroidery and a flaired bright red pants. To radiate charm and youthfulness, the actress opted for minimal makeup with red lip, matching nails, earrings and ring.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's photos here:

Both Kiara and Sara managed to look beautiul in the bright red jacket in their unique ways. These actresses always make sure to keep us updated with the latest styles. However, the question remained same that who looked more gorgeous in Nachiket Barve's jacket.

