Kareena Kapoor has a thing for Kaftan: Take notes from diva for breezy summer look

Kareena Kapoor Khan likes fashion. Even when she is not working and spending the day at home, she prefers to maintain a polished appearance. Consequently, Bebo has given us some fashion ideas so we may add kaftans to our wardrobe and feel stylish and at home. See some of her fashionable kaftan styles up ahead and copy them for yourself.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Kaftaan

Well, you are well aware of her affinity for kaftans if you follow her religiously on social media. Bebo has been choosing stylish and comfortable kaftans for our quarantine at home over the past few days, and these have now established themselves as her go-to choices. Recently, Bebo wore a quirky print kaftan from Masaba Gupta's collection. This one was covered in block prints and exuded a laid-back vibe that was ideal for a hot summer day.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORFPKareena Kapoor in a multi color kaftan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORFPKareena Kapoor in a yellow kaftan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHANFPKareena Kapoor flaunts baby bump in kaftan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAFPKareena Kapoor in a light blue breezy kaftan

