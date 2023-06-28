Expert draping artist Dolly Jain works wonders. Find out about her work, charges and more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DOLLY.JAIN Dolly Jain is a drape expert who loves and adores sarees. She has a niche clientele and always sends happy customers home.

Dolly Jain is a drape expert who has unquestionable expertise in draping with knowledge ranging from simple pleats to a royal flounce. Her unique style reflects Indian traditions while also adding a contemporary touch. Her draping journey began due to her marriage into a family requiring her to wear sarees everyday. While she constantly tried to convince her mother-in-law to let her wear kurtas since sarees took up more than 45 minutes, she ended up falling in love with them. After witnessing the declining trend of sarees, Jain decided to put them back on the map. She is versed in 325 ways of draping a saree.

Talking to Firstpost, she said "Saree is the only garment with which you can experiment in so many ways. You can wear it with denim, with a skirt, or with an underskirt, there are just so many variations to it. There’s also the beauty of having them passed down from your grandmother or your mother, because you purchase a saree from the market or from a designer, then you know that it’s not the only piece. However, when you have them as heirlooms, they become special and different.''

What's interesting is that she charges from Rs. 35000 to Rs. 2 Lakh to drape a saree. Now, it would seem berserk to pay such a whopping amount but her art speaks for itself. She is the woman behind Alia Bhatt's gorgeous saree that she wore on her wedding, Katrina Kaif's bridal lehenga, Sara Ali Khan's Met Gala look and even Gigi Hadid's Nmacc saree. Also, in her pool of clients are influential women like Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani Piramal, Shloka Mehta Ambani among others.

