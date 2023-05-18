Aishwarya Rai marks a dazzling first appearance at Cannes 2023; makes heads turn in shimmery green gown

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BESTOFAISHWARYARAI Aishwarya Rai's first look for Cannes 2023

The queen of Cannes is here! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress decided to make a dazzling mark in a Valentino shimmery green kaftan gown with enormous heels. As always the diva stunned her fans across the globe. Fans who were eagerly waiting for the Bollywood diva's stunning red-carpet looks, she made the wait worth it. Known for her mesmerising looks at Cannes, Aishwarya never disappoints her fans and this green shimmery gown look is surely making some heads turn.

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was spotted at the Mumbai airport during the wee hours of Wednesday, as they jetted off to Cannes. The mother-daughter duo was all smiles for the cameras before heading to the film festival. The Ponniyin Selvan actress kept it casual yet classy in a black oversized long coat, with silver floral prints. She paired up her look with a matching black top and a pair of trousers. Red-lips makeup look added glam to her look which she rounded off with a massive black handbag and a pair of printed sneakers. Upon her arrival at the airport, Aishwarya was seen interacting and clicking pictures with her fans.

Aishwarya Rai's Work Front

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2. The Mani Ratnam's film is the epic two-part historical saga that also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and Vikram Prabhu, among others. The film is based on author Kalki's title work. The first act of the film depicts the early years of Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman, who would go on to become the renowned monarch Rajaraja I.

The second installment, which premiered in theatres on April 28, follows the first installment, which was released in September 2022. The soundtrack for the PS-2 was composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.

