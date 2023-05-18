Thursday, May 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Fashion
  5. Aishwarya Rai marks a dazzling first appearance at Cannes 2023; makes heads turn in shimmery green gown

Aishwarya Rai marks a dazzling first appearance at Cannes 2023; makes heads turn in shimmery green gown

The veteran of Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived with her daughter Aradhya Bachchan, and the actress' first glimpse left netizens stunned.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2023 20:29 IST
Aishwarya Rai
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BESTOFAISHWARYARAI Aishwarya Rai's first look for Cannes 2023

The queen of Cannes is here! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress decided to make a dazzling mark in a Valentino shimmery green kaftan gown with enormous heels. As always the diva stunned her fans across the globe. Fans who were eagerly waiting for the Bollywood diva's stunning red-carpet looks, she made the wait worth it. Known for her mesmerising looks at Cannes, Aishwarya never disappoints her fans and this green shimmery gown look is surely making some heads turn.

Have a look:

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was spotted at the Mumbai airport during the wee hours of Wednesday, as they jetted off to Cannes. The mother-daughter duo was all smiles for the cameras before heading to the film festival. The Ponniyin Selvan actress kept it casual yet classy in a black oversized long coat, with silver floral prints. She paired up her look with a matching black top and a pair of trousers. Red-lips makeup look added glam to her look which she rounded off with a massive black handbag and a pair of printed sneakers. Upon her arrival at the airport, Aishwarya was seen interacting and clicking pictures with her fans. 

Aishwarya Rai's Work Front

Related Stories
Ponniyin Selvan 2 Twitter Review: Vikram roars, Karthi shines and Aishwarya Rai loved by fans

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Twitter Review: Vikram roars, Karthi shines and Aishwarya Rai loved by fans

Alia Bhatt mistaken for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at MET Gala 2023 by paps; her reaction goes viral

Alia Bhatt mistaken for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at MET Gala 2023 by paps; her reaction goes viral

Aishwarya Rai along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan jets off to Cannes 2023 | Video

Aishwarya Rai along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan jets off to Cannes 2023 | Video

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2. The Mani Ratnam's film is the epic two-part historical saga that also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and Vikram Prabhu, among others. The film is based on author Kalki's title work. The first act of the film depicts the early years of Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman, who would go on to become the renowned monarch Rajaraja I. 

The second installment, which premiered in theatres on April 28, follows the first installment, which was released in September 2022. The soundtrack for the PS-2 was composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman. 

 

Also Read: Manushi Chhillar on her finale red carpet look for Cannes: 'I love an outfit that reflects grace and elegance'

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan dazzles in black in her second Cannes Film Festival 2023 appearance | PHOTOS

Read More Lifestyle News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Fashion Section

Top News

Related Fashion News

Latest News