Manushi Chhillar on her finale red carpet look for Cannes: 'I love an outfit that reflects grace and elegance'

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most awaited events across the globe and not just for films, but also for its fashion. Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar, who has always been the talk of the town for her impeccable fashion choices has made her mark on the global front by making an impressive debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. After some eye-catching looks on the first two days, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar took the glamor quotient several notches higher on the third day as she turned up in a jaw-dropping godly pastel blue dress by Nedret Taciroglu, quoted well in flowers.

Saving the best for last, the actress served us a princess-like vibe. Manushi is, undeniably, a sartorial force to reckon with. Trust the gorgeous actress to leave you impressed and spellbound, every time she makes an appearance. Thus, it was only expected of her to bowl us over with a streak of stunning looks at the ongoing prestigious Cannes Film Festival. And, Manushi surely is keeping up with our fashion expectations!

On the third day, she turned up in a stunning pastel blue gown, worn along with a golden necklace, serving a well-deserving finale look. Pulling off the fairy-like dress effortlessly, Manushi became the cynosure of all eyes winning brownie points from the paparazzi and fashion critics! Talking about her final look, she says “I have always represented femininity through my style. I love an outfit that reflects grace and elegance. And my last look, does just that”.

On the work front, Manushi will next be seen in ‘Tehran’ alongside John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ with Varun Tej. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar with 'Samrat Prithviraj'. the project was Yash Raj Films' first historical movie.The movie showcased Akshay in the role of the 12th-century warrior Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi made her acting debut with the film, which is helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Manushi portrays the role of Princess Sanyogita. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also part of the film.

