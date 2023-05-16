Manushi Chhillar nails airport look as she leaves for Cannes Film Festival 2023 | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manushi Chillar's Instagram uploads

Former Miss World and the pride of India, Manushi Chillar is all set for her Cannes debut this year. Manushi jetted off to the French Riviera from Mumbai, and the Cannes debutant's glamorous airport look caught everyone's attention. She is a fashionista and has often impressed fashion police with her sartorial choices and her Instagram is proof of it. As she jetted off to the French Riviera from Mumbai, she stunned in a stylish denim and tank top teamed with killer knee-high boots.

A video captures by the paps shows Manushi's humble gesture. In the clip, Manushi greeted the media and posed for them before entering the airport. Her airport look is the perfect mix of elegance and style. Manushi wore a white tank top featuring racerback detailing, a high-rise neckline, a ribbed design, and a bodycon silhouette. She tucked the blouse inside her light blue-coloured denim jeans, which come with a high waist, skinny fit, and stitched design for a structured look.

Manushi accessorised the outfit with a Louis Vuitton tan monogram shoulder bag, a sleek watch, gold dangling earrings, and tan-coloured knee-high heeled boots.

Apart from Manushi, actress Anushka Sharma will also be making her debut alongside Kate Winslet to honour women in cinema. With her debut at Cannes, she will add another feather to her hat. The 76th Festival de Cannes kickstarted today and will be on till May 27.

Several Bollywood celebrities have been part of the jury for the French festival such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, and Deepika Padukone, among others. Other celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Aditi Rao Hydari have walked the red carpet.

On the work front, Manushi will be next seen in 'Tehran' with John Abraham and Operation Valentine with Varun Tej. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar with 'Samrat Prithviraj'. Though the film did not go well at the box office, Manushi's performance was much appreciated by the audience.

