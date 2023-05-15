Alia Bhatt travels to Seoul to attend Gucci Cruise show in a denim-on-denim look | Photo

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is traveling to Seoul to attend Gucci's Cruise 2024 show as the luxury fashion house’s global ambassador, at the Gyeongbokgung Palace. She will debut as one of the brand's global faces during the star-studded show. It will mark the fashion house's 25 years in the country. The actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she headed for the fashion event. Her denim-on-denim airport look absolutely stole the show.

The actress was announced as the first Indian global ambassador of Gucci on May 11. On Sunday, the 'Raazi' star was spotted slaying denim-on-denim as the paps captured several images of Alia. Denim-on-denim is a fashion trend that will always work irrespective of any season.

In the images, Alia is seen sporting a white top with loose denim pants and a denim overcoat. The diva kept it ultra-chic in relaxed denim separates from Gucci. She wore a long denim trench coat with a pair of flared jeans. A pair of black Gucci sliders and a statement brown bag were her picks to complete the airport look. She left her straight tresses loose. Fans loved Alia's outfit for the airport look and complimented her in the comments section. A user wrote, "Alia going to Seoul for first time as global brand embassador of Gucci to launch Gucci 2024 collection..Can't wait to see her there." Another added, "Ranbir’s the luckiest man alive to get to see you everyday."

After being announced as Gucci’s first Indian global ambassador, the actress penned a sweet note to express what this collaboration meant to her. “I’m honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but on a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together," she wrote.

What's next for Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt has a number of intriguing projects coming up at work. The actress will next appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani from Karan Johar after her appearance in Brahmastra. She will appear in the movie with Ranveer Singh. With the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, which features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles, Alia will also make her Hollywood debut.

