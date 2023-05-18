Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2023 bold red carpet look leaves netizens divided | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2023 red carpet look

The veteran of walking the Cannes red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look has stirred the internet. The former Miss World once again grabbed all the attention. The Ponniyin Selvan II star gracefully walked the famous red carpet and flashed her billion-dollar smile for the cameras. Known for her mesmerising looks at Cannes, Aishwarya never disappoints her fans but this time we have mixed reactions from her fans.

Aishwarya chose a hooded gown with a trail in the picture. A huge bow was also there around the waist of the costume. She chose to wear bold red lipstick and had softly parted hair with beautiful wavy hair. One fan page of Aishwarya shared a pic of the diva and it went viral soon after. while a few are mesmerised by her looks, on the other hand, others are confused about her looks.

One of the Twitter user wrote, 'The cannes queen Aishwarya. Mother of all mothers'. Another wrote, 'Perfect Renaissance Couture...'. 'She slayed it yet again Cannes queen Aishwarya', commented another fan. While some just didn't take a minute to troll the outfit, 'Areee jiji toh gift rap ho kar aa gyi', wrote one user. 'Last minute fashion from mom, bringing Tin foil from the kitchen', added another user.

The Cannes Film Festival is underway at the beautiful French Riviera for its 76th edition. In attendance this year from India are Aishwarya Rai, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, Urvashi Rautela, Vijay Varma and many others.

Aishwarya Rai's Work Front

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2. The Mani Ratnam's film is the epic two-part historical saga that also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and Vikram Prabhu, among others. The film is based on author Kalki's title work. The first act of the film depicts the early years of Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman, who would go on to become the renowned monarch Rajaraja I.

The second installment, which premiered in theatres on April 28, follows the first installment, which was released in September 2022. The soundtrack for the PS-2 was composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.

