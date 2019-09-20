Sonam Kapoor's love affair with red : Her 8 incREDable looks!

Sonam Kapoor seems to be obsessed with red and we aren't complaining. The fashionable actress seems to be following a pattern these days by wearing red outfits for the promotions of her movie, 'The Zoya Factor'. Though she had said in one of her interviews that she would be sporting red outfits for her promotions to introduce the viewers to Zoya's vivacious character, we think the reason could be a little more than that.

Anand Ahuja has been setting husband goals ever since Sonam and he got married. From sharing super cute pictures on Instagram to taking her on beautiful trips, Anand has been a man mostly found in dreams.

Check out this super adorable picture that Anand posted on Instagram, calling Sonam his 'lucky mascot'.

It is no unknown fact how much Sonam Kapoor loves her husband. She in a recent promotional event for 'The Zoya Factor' had even mentioned how he was her lucky mascot.

We think it's the bug love talking that has gotten her into loving red so much. Here are some of the best 'ra(e)d looks that Sonam has been slaying in!

1. When she made power dressing look super hot!

2. When she looked absolutely RAD in red!

3. IncREDible indeed!

4. When she gave in to her bohemian side...

5. When she looked like the perfect 'desi' bahu!

6. When a hint of red said a lot..

7. When she looked straight out of dream gorgeous..

8. 50 shades of crimson... all in one!