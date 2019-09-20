Sonam Kapoor's love affair with red : Her 8 incREDable looks!

Sonam Kapoor seems to be obsessed with red and we aren't complaining. The fashionable actress seems to be following a pattern these days by wearing red outfits for the promotions of her movie, 'The Zoya Factor'. Though she had said in one of her interviews that she would be sporting red outfits for her promotions to introduce the viewers to Zoya's vivacious character, we think the reason could be a little more than that.
Anand Ahuja has been setting husband goals ever since Sonam and he got married. From sharing super cute pictures on Instagram to taking her on beautiful trips, Anand has been a man mostly found in dreams.
Check out this super adorable picture that Anand posted on Instagram, calling Sonam his 'lucky mascot'.
It is no unknown fact how much Sonam Kapoor loves her husband. She in a recent promotional event for 'The Zoya Factor' had even mentioned how he was her lucky mascot.
We think it's the bug love talking that has gotten her into loving red so much. Here are some of the best 'ra(e)d looks that Sonam has been slaying in!
1. When she made power dressing look super hot!
View this post on Instagram
⛽ 🔥 For #TheZoyaFactor screenings Outfit - @akrisofficial Earrings -@amarisjewelsbyprernarajpal Hair clip - @schiaparelli x @johnnollet Bag - @prada Shoes - @maisonvalentino Style @rheakapoor Team @manishamelwani @vani2790 @sanyakapoor @ria.kothari Beauty @artinayar Hair @alpakhimani Manger @neeha7 Photographs @thehouseofpixels
2. When she looked absolutely RAD in red!
3. IncREDible indeed!
View this post on Instagram
For the trailer launch of #TheZoyaFactor Outfit: @georgeshobeika Earrings: @misho_designs Bracelet: @thelinehq Rings: @adihandmade Shoes: @arcosantiworld Bag: @suvimolbkk Hair: @alpakhimani Makeup: @artinayar Styling: @rheakapoor Assistant stylists: @manishamelwani @vani2790 @sanyakapoor Photographer: @thehouseofpixels
4. When she gave in to her bohemian side...
5. When she looked like the perfect 'desi' bahu!
View this post on Instagram
🌹 For the #TheZoyaFactor Outfit @houseofmasaba Earrings @amrapalijewels Rings @amrapalijewels & @gehnajewellers1 Beauty @artinayar Hair @alpakhimani Styled by @rheakapoor Assisted by @manishamelwani @sanyakapoor @vani2790 @ria.kothari @malavikachauhan Manager @neeha7 Photographs @thehouseofpixels
6. When a hint of red said a lot..
View this post on Instagram
🌺 Power Suit & Potli @goodearthindia Earrings, bracelets & ring @amrapalijewels Juttis @bhumikagrover Beauty @artinayar Hair @alpakhimani Styled by @rheakapoor Assisted by @manishamelwani @sanyakapoor @vani2790 @malavikachauhan Photographs @thehouseofpixels Managed by @neeha7
7. When she looked straight out of dream gorgeous..
8. 50 shades of crimson... all in one!
View this post on Instagram
🚨 For #TheZoyaFactor Promotions Outfit @petarpetrovofficial Bag @manu_atelier Earrings - @adihandmade Rings - @irasvajewellery Bracelets - @anmoljewellers @mahesh_notandass Beauty @artinayar Hair @alpakhimani Style @rheakapoor Team @vani2790 @manishamelwani @sanyakapoor @malavikachauhan Photographs @thehouseofpixels