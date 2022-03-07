International Women's Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Images, Wallpapers for WhatsApp & Facebook Statuses

Highlights
International Women's Day 2022: Year after year, people around the globe celebrate Women's Day on March 8. The day is celebrated in honour of the women and their sterling contribution to our lives. Women achievers who dared to fight the odds and fly high in the sky are commemorated. For those unversed, the first International Women's Day was observed on February 28, 1909, in New York. Later, during the 1910 International Women’s Conference, March 8th was suggested by everyone and ever since the day started being celebrated as the day of women. Every year, a new theme is decided upon to help spread the word about making a better place for females. Speaking of which, this year's campaign theme has been finalized as "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow." In case you are too searching for wishes to send to your friends, family or colleagues then here are the best quotes, wishes, wallpapers, HD images, WhatsApp messages and Facebook statuses.
International Women’s Day 2022 Quotes
"There is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind." - Virginia Woolf.
"There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer." - Rihanna.
"If one man can destroy everything, why can't one girl change it?" - Malala Yousafzai.
"I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will." - Charlotte Brontë.
